Turkish Court Orders Probe into Alleged Abuse of Gaza Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) An Istanbul court has instructed prosecutors to investigate Turkish nationals accused of participating in the mistreatment of activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla during their detention in Israel. The order came during the first hearing in a case involving 35 defendants, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court directed authorities to identify individuals named by complainants as Turkish citizens allegedly involved in abuses while the activists were held in Israeli custody, and to refer the findings to prosecutors for appropriate legal proceedings.
The court also decided to maintain existing arrest warrants and requests for Interpol Red Notices against all 35 defendants.
The proceedings relate to Israel's armed interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was transporting humanitarian assistance intended for the Gaza Strip.
Flotilla Activists Report Alleged Abuse
During the hearing, complainant Osman Cetinkaya explained that he had joined the flotilla in his capacity as a doctor to deliver medical supplies to Palestinians in Gaza.
He testified that Israeli soldiers seized five or six boxes of medical equipment and supplies from their vessel, while those aboard were subjected to mistreatment at the Israeli port of Ashdod.
Cetinkaya also confirmed that he intended to continue pursuing his complaint against the defendants.
The Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court directed authorities to identify individuals named by complainants as Turkish citizens allegedly involved in abuses while the activists were held in Israeli custody, and to refer the findings to prosecutors for appropriate legal proceedings.
The court also decided to maintain existing arrest warrants and requests for Interpol Red Notices against all 35 defendants.
The proceedings relate to Israel's armed interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was transporting humanitarian assistance intended for the Gaza Strip.
Flotilla Activists Report Alleged Abuse
During the hearing, complainant Osman Cetinkaya explained that he had joined the flotilla in his capacity as a doctor to deliver medical supplies to Palestinians in Gaza.
He testified that Israeli soldiers seized five or six boxes of medical equipment and supplies from their vessel, while those aboard were subjected to mistreatment at the Israeli port of Ashdod.
Cetinkaya also confirmed that he intended to continue pursuing his complaint against the defendants.
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