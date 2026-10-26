Bulgaria Holds Presidential Election Amid Black Sea Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Bulgaria heads to the first round of its presidential election on Sunday, with 6.5 million registered voters eligible to participate as regional security threats, higher energy costs, and economic instability shape the political landscape.
Security developments in the Black Sea have featured prominently throughout the campaign, particularly as drone-related incidents and attacks involving commercial vessels have intensified concerns over regional stability.
Economic pressures have also become a central campaign issue, with rising inflation and energy prices affecting households, especially in rural communities facing an increasingly expensive cost of living.
Twenty-seven candidates are contesting the presidency, but opinion polls indicate that no contender is expected to obtain the majority needed to secure victory in the opening round.
President Iliana Yotova leads the field with 44.5% support, ahead of former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, who has 26.1%, according to an Alpha Research poll published by the BTA news agency.
Kostadin Kostadinov, who heads the nationalist Vuzrazhdane party, ranks third in the survey with 10.5% support.
Yotova, who previously served as a member of the European Parliament, became president in January following Rumen Radev's resignation to pursue a role in parliamentary politics.
She held the vice presidency throughout Radev's two presidential terms, and her current bid for the presidency has received the backing of the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party, which Radev leads.
Security developments in the Black Sea have featured prominently throughout the campaign, particularly as drone-related incidents and attacks involving commercial vessels have intensified concerns over regional stability.
Economic pressures have also become a central campaign issue, with rising inflation and energy prices affecting households, especially in rural communities facing an increasingly expensive cost of living.
Twenty-seven candidates are contesting the presidency, but opinion polls indicate that no contender is expected to obtain the majority needed to secure victory in the opening round.
President Iliana Yotova leads the field with 44.5% support, ahead of former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, who has 26.1%, according to an Alpha Research poll published by the BTA news agency.
Kostadin Kostadinov, who heads the nationalist Vuzrazhdane party, ranks third in the survey with 10.5% support.
Yotova, who previously served as a member of the European Parliament, became president in January following Rumen Radev's resignation to pursue a role in parliamentary politics.
She held the vice presidency throughout Radev's two presidential terms, and her current bid for the presidency has received the backing of the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party, which Radev leads.
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