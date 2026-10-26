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Serbia Holds Snap Parliamentary Elections with Millions Eligible to Vote

Serbia Holds Snap Parliamentary Elections with Millions Eligible to Vote


Date: 2026-10-26 02:24:14

(MENAFN) Serbia opens polling stations on Sunday for snap parliamentary elections, giving 6.45 million registered voters the opportunity to choose 250 representatives for the National Assembly.

A total of 18 electoral lists are contesting the election, presenting more than 2,400 candidates. Voting is being conducted at approximately 8,400 polling stations across the country.

Polling began at 7 am local time and is scheduled to end at 8 pm in the Western Balkan nation.

The electoral process is being observed by domestic and international monitors, including delegations from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the European Parliament.

Serbian citizens residing overseas are also eligible to participate, with 93 polling stations established across 37 countries. More than 102,000 voters have registered to cast their ballots abroad.

Meanwhile, four municipalities in Serbia have set up an additional 60 polling stations for voters registered in neighboring Kosovo, where several areas have sizable ethnic Serb communities.

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