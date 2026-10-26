Momcozy Gives Shoppers A Chance To Win Their Black Friday Wishlist, Plus Exclusive Discounts And Prizes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoppers can create their Black Friday Wishlist for a chance to win their favorite Momcozy products, plus unlock exclusive discounts and prizes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2026 Momcozy is giving shoppers a chance to have their Black Friday Wishlist fulfilled for free as part of a holiday promotion. From October 26 through November 4, 2026, registered users can create a wishlist of up to four Momcozy products for a chance to be one of three $0 Wishlist Winners on Momcozy.com, who will receive their wishlist at no cost. Beginning November 5, 2026, eligible participants can also unlock exclusive Black Friday Level Discount Coupons, while the Momcozy Black Friday Gashapon event offers additional opportunities to win gifts, coupons and gift cards.

Build Your Personalized Black Friday Wishlist

Rather than offering a traditional sitewide promotion, Momcozy invites shoppers to build a personalized wishlist based on their pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting needs. A short interactive quiz helps participants discover relevant products, from nursing essentials to everyday baby care, and create a wishlist of three to four items.

Create Your Black Friday Wishlist (October 26–November 4)

From October 26 through November 4, registered shoppers can create a wishlist of up to four Momcozy products through the [Momcozy Black Friday campaign page]. Participants who complete their wishlist will receive a $3 gift card, valid through November 30, along with early access to the November 5 reward reveal. A limited mystery gift will also be available with qualifying purchases, in the limited quantities specified on the event page, with the exact quantity varying by site and subject to availability.

Unlock Your Wishlist Rewards (Starting November 5)

On November 5, 2026, three eligible shoppers on Momcozy.com will be named $0 Wishlist Winners and have their entire Black Friday Wishlist fulfilled at no cost. All other eligible participants will unlock a Black Friday Level Discount Coupon. Coupon value and redemption window vary by region. For U.S. shoppers, the coupon is worth up to 20% off your wishlist and can be redeemed only from November 5, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. EST through November 6, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST. For shoppers in all other regions, the coupon is worth 20% to 25% off your wishlist and is available from October 26, 2026 through November 30, 2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. The exact discount is randomly assigned at the reward reveal, and product exclusions and limitations apply.

*Important Note: The Black Friday Level Discount Coupon validity - U.S. shoppers: November 5, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. EST through November 6, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST; shoppers in all other regions: October 26, 2026 through November 30, 2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. EST.. Coupon value - U.S. shoppers: up to 20% off; shoppers in all other regions: 20% to 25% off, randomly assigned within that range. It is valid only when purchasing 3 or more products from your wishlist in a single order together in a single order, or when purchasing your entire wishlist bundle. Add your selected wishlist products to your cart and check out together to receive the applicable discount. Momcozy reserves the right of final interpretation for this event.

The Momcozy Gashapon

From November 5 through November 18, 2026 (EST), registered Momcozy shoppers can also participate in the Gashapon, a virtual prize-drawing experience where every spin reveals a reward. Participants can unlock daily chances to receive gifts, discount coupons or gift cards, with opportunities to earn additional draws through eligible activities.

How to Claim Your Rewards

Every Gashapon guarantees a reward, which may include a physical gift, discount coupon or gift card. Winners can view and redeem their prizes through their Momcozy account, with physical prizes shipped following the event. Rewards are subject to availability, eligibility requirements and individual redemption deadlines. For complete details on prize redemption and official terms and conditions, visit .

Explore Momcozy's Products

From innovative breast pumps to everyday baby care essentials, Momcozy's Black Friday promotion features products designed to make pregnancy, postpartum recovery and parenting more comfortable and convenient.

The Momcozy Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump combines 360° wraparound warmth with five-zone vibration massage synced to baby-like SoftPulse suction. It also offers app control and up to 10 sessions per charge in standard mode.

The Momcozy DeepClean Baby Bottle Washer and Sterilizer washes, sterilizes, dries, stores and self-cleans in one cycle, with room for up to 8 bottles or a full pump kit. Its HydroJet360 system delivers 112,000 Pa of spraying pressure, and Pump360 Rotary Jets reach pump parts.

The Momcozy 5-Inch Dual-mode Smart Baby Monitor works on its 5-inch parent unit, with a non-WiFi connection at home, or through the app. The 1080p camera adds night vision, 350° pan and 110° tilt, two-way talk, and alerts for motion and crying, with support for up to four cameras.

Even more Black Friday discounts will be available on the official Momcozy website, covering breast pumps, bottle washers, bottle warmers, baby carriers, diaper pail, baby monitors, nasal aspirators, pregnancy balls, pregnancy belly band, pregnancy pillow and nursing bra.

About Momcozy









Founded in 2018, Momcozy is a global maternal and baby care brand dedicated to helping moms feel comfortable, confident and supported throughout motherhood. Through thoughtful, technology-driven innovation and products designed around real needs, Momcozy supports families through pregnancy, postpartum recovery, breastfeeding and everyday parenting.

Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy has ranked No. 1 globally in wearable breast pump sales volume for five consecutive years (2021–2025), according to Frost & Sullivan's 2026 research. Momcozy is available online at Momcozy.com and through major retailers including Babylist, Walmart, Target and Amazon.

CONTACT: Gabrielle Zollner...