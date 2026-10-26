Eften United Property Fund Announces Its Second Distribution To Investors In 2026, In The Amount Of 1,050 Thousand Euros
This is the second distribution of the EfTEN United Property Fund in 2026. Together with the spring distribution, the fund's distributions this year exceed 2 million euros for the first time and for the second year in a row, the fund's annual distributions amount to approximately 9% of its market capitalisation. Since the listing of EfTEN United Property Fund units on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange in May 2022, the fund has made distributions totalling 2.25 euros per unit.
The distribution is based on income received from EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund and EfTEN Residential Fund, as well as approximately 600 thousand euros of profit from the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ.
The list of unitholders eligible for distribution will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on November 06, 2026. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is November 05, 2026. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the fund does not participate in this distribution.
The distribution to unitholders will be made on November 17, 2026 via cash transfer to unitholder's bank account and is subject to taxation according to the law.
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: ...
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