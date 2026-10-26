ZWAG AI Announces The Launch Of Center Of Excellence For Linguistic Sovereignty At The Dubai AI Festival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZWAG AI today officially announced the launch of the Center of Excellence for Linguistic Sovereignty (CoE-LS) at the Dubai AI Festival.









The digital future belongs to every language and not just a few. The launch of the CoE-LS marks a vital step toward securing cognitive sovereignty and digital equity for global language communities. Through its flagship linguistic intelligence platform, ZWAG AI is calling on global governments, universities, and incubators to join the mission to map missing linguistic structures, build comprehensive language profiles, and ensure every community's digital autonomy in the age of artificial intelligence.



Preserving Linguistic Integrity in Artificial Intelligence



While today's Large Language Models (LLMs) often appear fluent in widely spoken and regional languages-such as Thai, Tamil, Arabic, or Swahili-they routinely fail by breaking critical grammatical structures, cultural context, and formal registers that native speakers rely on.

To bridge this gap, ZWAG AI developed Mātṛ, a model-agnostic correction layer that operates as AI trust and correctness infrastructure. Instead of requiring costly model retraining, Mātṛ models each language as a structured system, evaluates AI outputs against native typological rules, and selects or corrects the output in real time. The platform's Translation Studio public beta currently supports 2,400+ languages.

“We shouldn't have to water down our native languages to fit a machine's logic,” said Priya M. Nair, Co-founder and CEO of ZWAG AI.“Our mission is teaching AI to respect our heritage, our values, and our mother tongues; and it starts with getting the language right.”

“AI does not fail people because it lacks intelligence. It fails them because it misreads the structure of their language,” said Nipuna Abeykoon, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at ZWAG AI.“Correctness, not fluency, is what earns trust.”

A Global Call to Action for Governments, Institutions and Linguists



The Center of Excellence for Linguistic Sovereignty serves as an institutional framework partnering with universities, cultural organizations, and regional governments to host Linguistics Excellence Centres. Academic institutions, professional translators, linguists, and native speakers are invited to contribute to building and refining native language profiles via the platform's global contributor program at matrintelligence.com/platform/contribute.

Executive Profiles



Priya M. Nair, Co-founder and CEO, ZWAG AI-

Priya M. Nair leads ZWAG AI in its mission to ensure AI operates accurately and equitably across all global languages. A Global Ambassador for Responsible AI (GAFAI) and advocate for diversity and inclusion, she brings a relentless soulful focus to machine intelligence infrastructure. She is the author of Formula-G: Scale Your Startup to a Growth Machine (November 2021) and has mentored startups through various initiatives. A prominent voice on Ethical & Responsible AI, she has spoken across major regional forums, including Startup Grind Dubai, TiE Dubai, Emerge Conference, Vibe Martech Fest, in5 Tech, and GITEX. She was recently awarded the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award at the Women of Substance 2026 ceremony held at BITS Pilani Campus, Dubai.









Nipuna Abeykoon, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, ZWAG AI-

Nipuna Abeykoon leads innovation and research behind Mātṛ, serving as the lead author of ZWAG AI's research on typologically informed correction of AI language outputs. He speaks English, Sinhala, and Hindi. Trained as a classical musician (Sangeet Visharad, Bhatkhande Vidyapeeth) and sound engineer, his ear for auditory structure informs Mātṛ's approach to structural language alignment. He has orchestrated major digital transformation initiatives for the Government of Sri Lanka, contributed to three Colombo Stock Exchange IPOs.

About ZWAG AI



ZWAG AI Ltd is a Dubai-based deep-tech company registered in DIFC and operating out of DIFC Innovation One at the Dubai AI Campus. It is a subsidiary of Delaware-incorporated ZWAG INC. ZWAG AI builds Mātṛ, model-agnostic AI trust and correctness infrastructure that enables Large Language Models to deliver structurally accurate outputs across thousands of languages without retraining.

Backed by empirical research co-authored with researchers from IIIT Hyderabad (arXiv:2602.01162), ZWAG AI calls upon governments, universities, and AI model developers committed to linguistic accuracy and digital equity.

Website: matrintelligence.com

Contributor Program: matrintelligence.com/platform/contribute



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