'Your Imaginary Strongholds Collapsing': OP Rajbhar Challenges Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of Azamgarh Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, challenging him ahead of the SBSP's massive rally in Azamgarh on November 29.

Rajbhar claimed that the rally would demonstrate the unity and political strength of non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Bahujan community in Purvanchal, a region where the Samajwadi Party has considerable political influence.

In a post on X, Rajbhar directly addressed Akhilesh Yadav, saying,“One after another, your imaginary strongholds are collapsing. After Kannauj, now the drums of your farewell are about to sound in Azamgarh as well.”

He further challenged the SP chief to witness the rally, claiming that it would expose what he described as the deception being spread in the name of PDA, referring to the Samajwadi Party's political slogan representing Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities).

“Be prepared to witness with your own eyes the downfall of the deception you have been spreading in the name of PDA,” Rajbhar wrote.

He said the November 29 gathering at the ITI Ground in Azamgarh would showcase the strength of non-Yadav OBC communities.

“On November 29, in Azamgarh, you will see the real strength of the non-Yadav OBCs and the Bahujan community, and all the arrogance born of your ignorance will disappear,” he said.

Urging Akhilesh Yadav to watch the proceedings, Rajbhar added,“Do get a video recording made of the grand 'Social Harmony Rally' being organised by the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party at the ITI Ground in Azamgarh, and see for yourself how your fortress has crumbled.”

He described the proposed rally as a call for unity among Dalits, backward classes and, particularly, non-Yadav backward communities in Purvanchal.

“A clarion call for unity among the Dalits, backward classes, and especially the non-Yadav backward communities of Purvanchal is about to be heard,” Rajbhar said.

Taking another swipe at the SP chief, he questioned the party's claim over Azamgarh as its political stronghold and said the rally would provide a platform for the Bahujan community to assert its voice in the region.

“You go around claiming Azamgarh as your bastion, but for the first time, the Bahujan society is going to raise its true voice in that very bastion,” he wrote.

Rajbhar also accused the Samajwadi Party of invoking the PDA slogan while neglecting non-Yadav OBC communities outside election periods. He specifically mentioned Rajbhars, Nishads, Chauhans, Prajapatis, Patels and Pals.