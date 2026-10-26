Ahaan Panday, Sharvari-Starrer Romantic Action-Drama Christened 'Beparwah'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) The makers of the romantic action-drama film starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari have revealed that the upcoming project is christened 'Beparwah'.

Production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to Instagram to share the title and a poster featuring the two actors.

“Fearless in love... #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027. @ahaanpandayy @sharvari @aliabbaszafar #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani,” the caption read.

The poster features Ahaan and Sharvari in a romantic yet intense pose, standing close to each other with their foreheads touching. Ahaan is holding a gun, while a guitar hangs beside Sharvari, hinting at a blend of action, romance and music.

The title is written in bold accompanied by the tagline“Fearless in Love.” The romantic action-drama is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The title was unveiled with the film's teaser poster, marking exactly five months to its theatrical release. Beparwah marks Zafar's return to Yash Raj Films, having previously helmed blockbusters such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai among others for the banner.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Beparwah is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 March 2027. The film also stars Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deo. The film has been extensively shot in the UK.

Aaishvary Thackeray has been roped in to play an antagonist in Zafar's film. On November 17 last year, it was reported that Ahaan had to train four to five hours a day for the next film.

A source had then shared:“Ahaan will start his training in boxing first and then move on to mixing martial arts and hardcore strength training to bulk up for the screen. His training will be for about 5 hours every day. It will be intense but necessary as Ali wants to present him as a young boy who can take down people with sheer brute force”.

“No one can even imagine Ahaan in this fierce avatar and YRF will keep things completely under wraps for people to feel the awe when they look at him in his new film visuals”, the source added.