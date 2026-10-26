MP CM Calls For Public Participation To Make State Drug-Free By 2029

MENAFN - IANS) Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for public participation in the campaign against substance use, saying collective efforts are essential to make the state completely drug-free by 2029.

Yadav made the appeal while attending a de-addiction programme organised by the Shiv Panth community in Ajgariya village of Barwani district on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

“Addiction is the root of destruction, and staying away from it is the foundation of a happy and meaningful life,” Yadav said, urging people to take a pledge to spread awareness against substance abuse and contribute to building a drug-free Madhya Pradesh.

He said the state government was committed to achieving the target by 2029 in line with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

"In line with the resolve of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, our government is steadfastly committed to making Madhya Pradesh completely drug-free by 2029," he said in a post on X on Monday.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to make the fight against addiction a collective responsibility, with citizens playing an active role in raising awareness at the grassroots level.

Community organisations, including social and religious groups, can help spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage individuals to stay away from intoxicating substances.

The state government's target requires sustained efforts to prevent addiction and mobilise public support for the campaign. Awareness initiatives at the community level are expected to complement government measures aimed at curbing substance abuse.

Yadav called upon citizens to actively participate in these efforts and help build a healthier society free from addiction.

The programme in Barwani was organised as part of community-level efforts to promote de-addiction and encourage public involvement in the campaign.