Bhagyashrii Borse Shakes A Leg With Dance Group Ghetto Kids Says 'These Kids Stole My Heart'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead opposite Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in National Award-winning director Vishnu Mohan's eagerly awaited Malayalam action thriller 'Operation Ganga', has now put out a video of her dancing with kids from the popular dance group from Uganda, 'Ghetto Kids'.

The actress posted the video, which showed her dancing to the song 'Nallanchu Thellacheera from her Telugu film 'Mr Bachchan', on her Instagram timeline and wrote, "These kids stole my heart! #OperationGanga."

It may be recalled that just a few days ago, actor Mohanlal had announced that 'Ghetto Kids', the popular dance group from Uganda, would be joining him in the film 'Operation Ganga'.

Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, Mohanlal had said, "Delighted to have the incredibly talented @ghettokidstfug join me in my upcoming film, 'Operation Ganga', directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.#OperationGanga #Ghettokids."

The actor also shared a video clip in which he was seen along with the kids from the group. He said, "I had the wonderful experience of watching the incredibly talented Ghetto Kids perform alongside Shakira at the World Cup Finale in the US. Their energy and talent left a lasting impression on me and now, I am so happy to have them join me in my next film 'Operation Ganga', directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Gokulam Gopalan."

For the unaware, the film, which is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, was tentatively being referred to as L367 before being titled 'Operation Ganga'.

'Operation Ganga' refers to India's evacuation mission launched to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

'Operation Ganga', which has the tagline 'A Nation's Promise' will be a film on one of the most daring and intriguing operations on international borders by India.

Apart from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Bhagyashrii Borse, the film will also feature Bollywood star Arjun Rampal and actors Parthiban & Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, who is best known for having directed the devotional blockbuster 'Meppadiyan'.

'Operation Ganga' also boasts of an extraordinarily talented technical team. The technical crew includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for having shot the blockbusters 'Pushpa 1' and 'Pushpa 2' and production designer Rajeevan, who is best known for having worked in critically acclaimed films such as 'GOAT', 'Meiyazhagan', 'Amaran' and 'Kathanar'. The film will have its stunts choreographed by action director Sea Young Oh, known for his work in 'Dhurandhar' and 'Kill'. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, following the success of the pan-Indian film 'Dhurandhar', is scoring the music for 'Operation Ganga'.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, Operation Ganga's crew also includes editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, best known for his work in 'Dhurandhar', 'Uri', '3 Idiots' and 'Padmaavat'.

VFX for the film is being overseen by K. V. Sanjit. 'Lokah' Costume Director Melvy J is in-charge of costume design for this film and makeup is by Ronex Xavier.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.