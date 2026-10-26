Delhi Police Solves Robbery Case Two Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Delhi Police has solved a robbery case registered at DBG Road police station by arresting two men and apprehending a 15-year-old juvenile. Police also recovered a Vivo Y58 mobile phone allegedly stolen from the complainant during the robbery, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 11 at around 7.30 p.m., when the complainant was returning from Karol Bagh Market to his residence in Manakpura. According to the police, the complainant was near TT Garments on East Park Road, close to Ajmal Khan Park, when three males allegedly followed and intercepted him. Initially, there were no known suspects or clear clues in the case, officials said.

The accused allegedly assaulted the complainant before fleeing with his Vivo Y58 mobile phone and Rs 2,000 in cash. They escaped from the spot following the robbery.

After the incident, police registered a case at DBG Road police station under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.

The case was subsequently solved by the crack team of DBG Road police station through an investigation involving the analysis of CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Investigators examined available footage and pursued technical leads to establish the identities of the suspects.

A crucial lead obtained through a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction helped the team identify the accused and trace their whereabouts. Acting on the information gathered during the investigation, the police apprehended all three suspects from their respective residences.

The accused were identified as Rohit alias Sumit, 18, a resident of Motia Khan, Sadar Thana Road, Delhi; Krishna, 19, a resident of Mangol Puri, Delhi; and a 15-year-old juvenile, also residing in Motia Khan, police said.

The two adult accused were arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The juvenile was dealt with in accordance with the applicable law and sent to an appropriate Child Observation Home.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had committed the robbery to earn quick money through illegal means, according to the police. One Vivo Y58 mobile phone, allegedly robbed from the complainant, was recovered during the operation.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising ASI Surender, Head Constables Manish and Satish, and Constables Ravi, Arun and Neeraj. The team worked under the close supervision of DBG Road Station House Officer Inspector Randhir Singh and the overall supervision of ACP Paharganj Dharampal. Investigation in the matter is underway.