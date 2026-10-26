Palestine Backs UAE Diplomat Lana Nusseibeh's Bid For UN Chief Post

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh has welcomed Palestine's endorsement of her candidacy for United Nations secretary-general, saying her career has been focused on advancing a political pathway that enables Palestinians and Israelis to live in security, freedom and dignity.

In a statement posted on X, Lana Nusseibeh said“Throughout my career, including at the United Nations, I have worked to advance a political pathway that enables Palestinians and Israelis to live in security, freedom and dignity. I deeply appreciate Palestine's confidence in my candidacy”.

Recommended For You

Her remarks followed the State of Palestine's announcement backing the UAE's nomination of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh for the UN's top post, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In its statement, Palestine cited the close ties between the two countries and its confidence in Nusseibeh's competence and extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy.

It praised her distinguished career and her ability to foster dialogue and build consensus during her work at the UN.

The statement also highlighted her contributions to international peace and security, humanitarian work and development, as well as her support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Palestine said the UN needed strong leadership amid current global challenges. In remarks reported by Wafa, it called for:“Effective leadership that upholds the purposes and principles of the Charter, safeguards the organisation's independence, and strengthens respect for international law”.

Such leadership should also support the implementation of international resolutions and protect peoples' right to self-determination and to live in freedom, security and dignity, the statement said.

Palestine added that the nomination of an Arab figure with Nusseibeh's experience and competence, opening the possibility of a woman becoming secretary-general for the first time, represented "an opportunity to strengthen the role of the United Nations and its ability to respond to peoples' aspirations and achieve a just and lasting peace".

The statement wished Nusseibeh success and called on friendly and fellow Arab countries to support her candidacy.

UAE's Gargash responds to Iran speaker's criticism of Lana Nusseibeh's UN bid Meet Lana Nusseibeh: From UAE diplomat to UN Secretary-General candidate Lana Nusseibeh announces candidacy: How is a UN Secretary-General selected? UAE's Lana Nusseibeh among 5 women nominated for UN chief, only Arab candidate Lana Nusseibeh's UN bid could lift the UAE's global economic standing UAE diplomat Lana Nusseibeh's UN vision: 8 priorities, from peace and jobs to AI Explained: From US midterms to UN leadership race, how Washington's power shapes both

ALSO READ