Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi Presented With Life Membership Of International Film And Television Research Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, was formally presented with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The membership was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The occasion brought attention to the importance of research, education and professional exchange in the continued development of Indian cinema and broadcasting.
The presentation marked a proud moment for the Centre, strengthening its association with a leading figure in India's public broadcasting sector.
“Cinema and broadcasting have a profound responsibility to inform, educate and connect people. As the media landscape evolves, research and engagement with young talent become increasingly important. I am pleased to be associated with the International Film and Television Research Centre and appreciate its efforts to encourage learning and dialogue among students and industry professionals,” said Shri Gaurav Dwivedi.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, welcomed Shri Dwivedi's association with the Centre.
“It is a privilege to welcome Shri Gaurav Dwivedi as a life member of the International Film and Television Research Centre. His experience in public broadcasting brings a valuable perspective to our academic and creative community. Stronger connections between education, research and industry can help young professionals understand both the opportunities and responsibilities of working in media,” said Dr. Marwah.
Dr. Marwah further emphasised the value of platforms that bring students, researchers, filmmakers and broadcasting professionals together to exchange knowledge and explore the changing needs of the sector.
The ceremony added distinction to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida, reinforcing its role as a meeting ground for creative education, industry interaction and international cultural exchange.
The membership was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The occasion brought attention to the importance of research, education and professional exchange in the continued development of Indian cinema and broadcasting.
The presentation marked a proud moment for the Centre, strengthening its association with a leading figure in India's public broadcasting sector.
“Cinema and broadcasting have a profound responsibility to inform, educate and connect people. As the media landscape evolves, research and engagement with young talent become increasingly important. I am pleased to be associated with the International Film and Television Research Centre and appreciate its efforts to encourage learning and dialogue among students and industry professionals,” said Shri Gaurav Dwivedi.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, welcomed Shri Dwivedi's association with the Centre.
“It is a privilege to welcome Shri Gaurav Dwivedi as a life member of the International Film and Television Research Centre. His experience in public broadcasting brings a valuable perspective to our academic and creative community. Stronger connections between education, research and industry can help young professionals understand both the opportunities and responsibilities of working in media,” said Dr. Marwah.
Dr. Marwah further emphasised the value of platforms that bring students, researchers, filmmakers and broadcasting professionals together to exchange knowledge and explore the changing needs of the sector.
The ceremony added distinction to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida, reinforcing its role as a meeting ground for creative education, industry interaction and international cultural exchange.
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