Paola A. Magni

Associate Professor of Forensic Science, Murdoch University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a forensic biologist with a key focus on the application of natural sciences (entomology, taphonomy and aquatic biology) to crime scene investigation. I have several years of experience as a researcher and lecturer/instructor in forensic science. Furthermore, I am a practitioner recognised by the Italian Courts and the international Scientific Community. Since I moved to Australia I have been also involved in forensic cases in Western Australia and research in WA and Tasmania, beside collaborating in several research overseas.

I have been invited as an expert forensic witness in Court for investigations on cases of homicide, suspicious death, animal cruelty/wildlife, food forensic and stored products security both for the public prosecutor and defence in the Court of Law.

My research and case work have been presented at major forensic international meetings. I'm the author of numerous papers in international scientific journals and chapters in forensic books and I am the senior editor of a forensic entomology book (2008).

I'm the developer of“SmartInsects – Forensic Entomology” (2013), the smartphone App designed to facilitate the work of law enforcement agencies and pathologists at crime scenes. This App had more than 10.000 downloads worldwide and it has been recognized as one of the“Fantastic 4 apps created by scientists” at Western Australian Universities.

As a scientist and forensic expert I have also been involved extensively with TV media. I participated in several Italian and Australian TV and Radio talk shows about science and investigation. To note, I have played an intrinsic role in a TV production as a forensic character and a screenplay consultant for the Italian version of the TV series“C.S.I. Crime Scene Investigation” (“R.I.S. Delitti Imperfetti”). I continue to write stories for this production, provide scientific competence and I instruct actors how to work/act in the laboratory and at the crime scene in a realistic way. Furthermore, I participate as a speaker to TEDx Sydney (2017) and TEDxFremantle (2018).

–present Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Murdoch University

ExperienceHonours

Order of the Star of Italy