Heather Blakey
- Literary Studies Scholar, The University of Western Australia
Heather Blakey is a writer and scholar at the University of Western Australia. Her work examines intersections between technology, intimacy, and the environment in video games and literature.
Heather has published academic and public articles and chapters on intimacy, haunting and aesthetics in video games. Her creative work has been published nationally and internationally.
Heather is the co-editor of the forthcoming collection Femininities in Videogames (Palgrave Macmillan) with Dr Stephanie Harkin.Experience
- –present PhD candidate in literary studies, The University of Western Australia
- 2017 The University of Western Australia, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), first class
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