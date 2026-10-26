SIKA FURTHER STRENGTHENS LOCAL PRESENCE BY ACQUIRING WATERPROOFING COMPANY IN THE UAE

Sika has acquired Duproof, a Dubai-based manufacturer of waterproofing membranes. The acquisition strengthens Sika's position in the rapidly growing UAE construction market and supports Sika's locally sourced product offering for projects in the region.

Duproof manufactures a broad range of bituminous membrane solutions that are widely used in major construction projects across the UAE. The brand enjoys strong recognition among contractors and applicators. The company operates a highly efficient, strategically located production site which will drive manufacturing and distribution synergies for Sika.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION



Expanding Product Offering for Major Projects: Sika will build on its well-established position in the UAE by integrating Duproof's bituminous membranes into specifications of major projects, supported by its strong sales organization and established customer network. Waterproofing systems are a critical element across all infrastructure, non-residential, and residential projects. The ability to supply locally produced bituminous membranes will enable Sika to grow share across all construction segments.

Complementary Channels: Duproof's waterproofing membranes will be available through Sika UAE's distributor network while Sika will gain access to Duproof's strong network of contractors and applicators, creating meaningful cross-selling opportunities. Strengthening Regional Supply Chain: Through the acquisition of Duproof, Sika further strengthens its regional waterproofing platform in the Middle East. Complementing its existing manufacturing footprint in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the new UAE site enhances the ability to serve customers across the region through local manufacturing and regional supply capabilities.



Christoph Ganz, Sika Regional Manager EMEA:“The acquisition of Duproof will further enhance our competitive position by strengthening our supply chain in the region. The added new customer relationships and product solutions perfectly complement our existing offering. Leveraging Duproof's capabilities through our strong sales organization will unlock significant cross-selling opportunities and increase our share of wallet in major projects. We warmly welcome the Duproof team to our Sika family and look forward to developing our business together.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

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The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release