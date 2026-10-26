A New Scientific Avenue For Daridorexant: Idorsia To Advance Development In Autism Spectrum Disorder
|DSM-5 Criteria for ASD*
|Potential role of orexin in ASD or other populations
|Impairment in social interactions and communication
|Orexin might modulate social motivation, social reward processing, salience attribution, and social approach behavior. Altered orexin signaling could reduce engagement with social stimuli and social interactions4
|Restricted and repetitive behavior, interests and activities
|Orexin may be involved in reward-seeking, habit formation, compulsive behaviors, perseveration, and motivational drive. Dysregulated orexin signaling could theoretically contribute to repetitive or restricted behavioral patterns4,6
|Limited and hindered everyday activities
|Orexin is a major regulator of wakefulness, alertness, attention, executive functioning, motivation, and cognitive performance, all of which influence daily functioning and possible adaptive behavior 4,7
* the other criterionis: symptoms must be present in the early developmental period.1
About Professor Carmen Schröder, MD
Carmen Schröder, MD, PhD, is Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Strasbourg University and head of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Strasbourg University Hospitals in France, as well as the coordinator of the Excellence Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopmental disorders STRAS&ND and the Centre for Rare Diseases with genetic expression. Prof. Schröder's career trajectory is international: of German origin, she has studied medicine in Germany and France, before specializing first in General Psychiatry and then in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in France, Switzerland (Basel) and the United States (post-doctorate and junior faculty, Stanford University). She represents France since 2016 within the European Union of Medical Specialists for CAP (UEMS-CAP) and has served as its president between 2020 and 2026. She is also on the Board of Directors of the European and of the International Association of CAP (ESCAP, since 2023).
Beyond her CAP positions, Prof. Schröder is a European ESRS Board-Certified Sleep expert and is the national coordinator of the French sleep diploma. Her main clinical and research interests (within a CNRS group at the Institute for Cellular and Integrative Neurosciences in Strasbourg) are focused on sleep and circadian rhythm disturbances in children and adolescents, in particular in neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD. She has published more than 100 publications, mostly on implications of sleep disorders and/or circadian rhythm disorders on child's development or child and adolescent psychiatric disorders. Prof Schröder serves as a consultant for Idorsia.
About Dr Judith Owens
Dr. Judith Owens is Professor Emerita of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and formerly a senior faculty member at the Pediatric Sleep Center at Boston Children's Hospital in Massachusetts. Recently retired from her clinical role, she remains an internationally recognized authority on pediatric sleep and continues to contribute her expertise to the field.
Dr. Owens has authored more than 175 original research and review articles, chapters, and books on pediatric sleep. Her research has focused on the neurobehavioral and health consequences of insufficient sleep in children and adolescents, including the impact of school start times, sleep health education, and the cultural and psychosocial factors that shape sleep behaviors. She has been involved in multiple pediatric clinical trials for children and adolescents with sleep disorders, including insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy.
Dr. Owens is past president of the International Pediatric Sleep Association and received the World Sleep Society Distinguished Service Award in 2025. She received her undergraduate and medical degrees from Brown University and a master's degree in maternal and child health from the University of Minnesota. She completed fellowships in developmental behavioral pediatrics at Minneapolis Children's Medical Center and in child psychiatry at Brown University. Dr. Owens serves as a consultant for Idorsia.
ReferencesForrest CB, et al. Development and validation of the PROMIS Pediatric Sleep Disturbance and Sleep-Related Impairment item banks. Sleep. 2018;41(6):10.1093/sleep/zsy054. doi:10.1093/sleep/zsy054 American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders. 5th ed. Arlington, VA: American Psychiatric Association; 2013. doi: 10.1176/appi.books.9780890425596 Graham Holmes L, et al. A Lifespan Approach to Patient-Reported Outcomes and Quality of Life for People on the Autism Spectrum. Autism Res. 2020;13(6):970-987. doi:10.1002/aur.2275 Ouaidat S, et al. Orexins/Hypocretins: Gatekeepers of Social Interaction and Motivation. Int J Mol Sci. 2024;25(5):2609. Published 2024 Feb 23. doi:10.3390/ijms25052609 Sayer S, et al. Assessment of the Role of Orexin A and Some Clinical Parameters in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Med Health Sci. 2025;3(1). doi: 10.21070/anamnetic.v3i1.1611 Merlo Pich E, et al. Orexin 1 receptor antagonists in compulsive behavior and anxiety: possible therapeutic use. Front. Neurosci. 2014;8:26. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2014.00026 Mignot E, et al. Safety and efficacy of daridorexant in patients with insomnia disorder: results from two multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials. Lancet Neurol. 2022;21(2):125-139. doi:10.1016/S1474-4422(21)00436-1 Schröder C, et al. The dual orexin receptor antagonist daridorexant in pediatric insomnia disorder The dual orexin receptor antagonist daridorexant in pediatric insomnia disorder. Abstract presented at Sleep Europe 2026, October 23, Maastricht. Available here. Last accessed 23.10.2026 CDC. Data and Statistics on Autism Spectrum Disorder. Available here. Last accessed October 2026. Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 Autism Spectrum Collaborators. The global epidemiology and health burden of the autism spectrum: findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Lancet Psychiatry. 2025;12(2):111-121. doi:10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00363-8 Hodis B, et al. Autism Spectrum Disorder. [Updated 2025 Jan 17]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan-. Available from:
About Idorsia
The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQTM (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).
For further information, please contact:
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Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
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