Helium Added To U.S. Department Of Energy Critical Material List

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“ Pulsar” or the“ Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to note that on October 23, 2026, the United States Department of Energy (“ DOE ") issued a notice advising that it has added helium to the DOE Critical Material List.

The DOE's notice states that helium is non-substitutable for multiple critical energy functions, including semiconductor manufacturing, leak testing natural gas infrastructure, and quantum computing, along with being essential to key medical/scientific applications. The DOE also highlights the growing demand for helium being driven by the advancement of super intelligence and data center supply chains. The DOE's notice can be viewed via the following link: .

Cliff Cain, President of Pulsar, commented: "The Department of Energy's decision to designate helium as a critical material is an important recognition of its essential role in America's economic future, technological leadership and national security. With global supply chains facing increasing uncertainty, the need to develop reliable domestic sources of helium has never been more urgent.

“At Pulsar, we are working tirelessly to advance our high-grade helium discovery in Minnesota and stand ready to be part of the solution. We believe that we have an excellent opportunity to help ensure the United States is prepared to meet growing demand for this irreplaceable resource, strengthen our national security and support the next generation of American innovation."

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

CEO and Director

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About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relates to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's opportunity to supply helium from its helium discovery in Minnesota. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates; management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements; the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals; and that the State of Minnesota will complete the requisite rulemaking, environmental review, permitting requirements and implementation steps to allow for commercial production.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed towards the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that adequate financing is not available to the Company on acceptable terms or at all, and that any equity financing results in dilution to shareholders; the uncertainty of resource estimation and the absence of any economic feasibility study or comparable technical study supporting the Company's Topaz Project; the risk of cost overruns and construction delays; the risk that required environmental review, permitting and implementation steps will not be completed; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under the Company's profile on .

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.