Aktsiaselts Infortar Own Share Acquisition Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktsiaselts Infortar acquired its own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange during the period of 19 October – 23 October 2026 as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 19.10.2026 195 65,0154 20.10.2026 242 65,3025 21.10.2026 240 68,9167 22.10.2026 244 68,6459 23.10.2026 246 67,8407





Aktsiaselts Infortar is acquiring its own shares based on the stock exchange announcement published on 20 April 2026. The share buyback programme is managed by SEB Pank AS, which will buy back shares on behalf of Aktsiaselts Infortar.

Summary data (daily volume and weighted average prices) will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day following the transaction and be made available to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Aktsiaselts Infortar ́s investor website.

Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.35% shareholding in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Infortar employs 6890 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...



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