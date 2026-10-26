ARYA Properties Expands End-To-End Property And Hospitality Model Across Indonesia

Aerial view of ARYA Sumba - Kodi, where ARYA Properties' first development has progressed from construction into active resort operations.

Indonesia's island destinations form a key part of ARYA Properties' multi-island development strategy across Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa and Bali.

Hospitality operations are integrated into ARYA's development model through ARYA Resorts, covering guest services, dining and day-to-day resort management.

ARYA Properties grows from its first Sumba project into a four-island portfolio, combining property development with long-term hospitality management.

- Petr Hemerka, CEO & Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA ResortsBALI, BALI, INDONESIA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began with one beachfront development in Sumba has grown into a wider property and hospitality portfolio across four Indonesian islands. ARYA Properties, founded and led by CEO Petr Hemerka, develops projects across Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa and Bali through a business model designed to extend beyond construction and continue through long-term property and resort management.Together with its sister company, ARYA Resorts, the group now has more than 600 employees working across development, construction, hospitality, guest services and resort operations. The aim is to provide a more integrated structure in which projects are supported from the development stage through to the operational stage, rather than leaving owners to arrange management independently once construction is complete.For Hemerka, the wider vision has always been about combining property development with hospitality operations. ARYA Properties focuses on developing the projects, while ARYA Resorts manages the hospitality side once those properties move into operation. This includes areas such as reservations, reception, villa management, guest services, resort activities, food and beverage operations, promotion and daily resort management.“We never wanted our responsibility to end when construction was finished,” said Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts.“Our approach is to take a project from development through to hospitality operations, so the property, the resort experience and the management behind it are designed as one ecosystem.”Unlike many property developers operating within Indonesia's tourism sector, ARYA Properties did not begin its development journey in Bali. Its first project, ARYA Sumba - Kodi, started construction in 2023 on the coast of Sumba Island, directly in front of Maliti Beach. The first phase has since moved into active hospitality operations and is now welcoming domestic and international guests.From that first development in Sumba, ARYA Properties continued to expand. Its portfolio now includes ARYA Lombok - Mawi in South Lombok, ARYA Sumbawa - Jelenga in Sumbawa, ARYA Bali - Seminyak, ARYA Bali - Uluwatu and a second Sumba development, ARYA Sumba - Weekacura.The portfolio reflects different approaches depending on the character of each destination. In Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa, several of the company's developments are built around beachfront, coastal and nature-led environments, while the Bali projects are positioned more around established lifestyle areas, accessibility and convenience.ARYA Properties also develops a range of accommodation types across its portfolio rather than relying on a single standard villa concept. Property options range from Glamp Villas to one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, allowing different projects to respond to different guest profiles, ownership preferences and destination characteristics.ARYA Sumba - Kodi provides the company's clearest example so far of how its development-to-management model works in practice. The first phase of the resort is already operating, with 53 villas ready for stays and more than 1,400 domestic and international guests welcomed since 2025.The resort has also been developed as more than a collection of standalone accommodation units. NINO Restaurant & Bar and Weiyo BeachClub form part of the wider hospitality offering, while resort activities and additional facilities continue to be introduced as development progresses.This wider resort ecosystem forms an important part of ARYA's business model. Rather than depending only on accommodation, the projects are designed to include supporting hospitality facilities and experiences that can strengthen the overall guest journey and create additional activity within the resort.For owners, ARYA Properties also offers unlimited stays in their own property, giving them greater flexibility to personally use the asset without being restricted to a fixed annual stay allowance. The company also applies a shared-income structure within applicable resort developments, designed so that owner income is linked to wider project performance rather than depending exclusively on whether one particular villa receives an individual booking.Specific ownership structures, financial projections, operating assumptions and contractual terms vary between projects and are subject to the documentation applicable to each development.The company's growth has also been reflected internally. ARYA Properties began with a relatively small team and opened its first main office in Bali in early 2024. As the company expanded its project portfolio and operational needs, it moved into a larger three-floor office in Seminyak in 2026. Today, more than 600 people work across ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts, including teams based in Bali as well as employees working across project and hospitality locations.The scale of the team supports a model in which development, hospitality and ongoing resort operations remain connected under the wider ARYA ecosystem. Instead of treating construction as the end of the development journey, ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts are structured to continue supporting the property once guests begin arriving.For Hemerka, the decision to begin in Sumba continues to influence the company's wider expansion strategy.“Bali will always be one of the world's most important tourism destinations, but Indonesia is much bigger than Bali,” Hemerka said.“Sumba was where our development journey started, and that experience shaped how we now look at Lombok, Sumbawa and other destinations - not simply at what exists today, but at what the destination can become.”As ARYA Properties continues to develop projects across Indonesia, ARYA Sumba - Kodi remains an important proof point for the company. What began as its first development in 2023 has moved from construction into resort operations, demonstrating the broader model the group intends to apply across its expanding portfolio: developing the property, building the hospitality ecosystem around it, and continuing through long-term management.About ARYA PropertiesARYA Properties is an Indonesia-based property developer founded by Petr Hemerka, with developments across Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa and Bali. Its portfolio includes accommodation ranging from Glamp Villas to three-bedroom villas across resort and lifestyle destinations.Together with ARYA Resorts, the company provides an integrated ecosystem extending from property development through hospitality operations, villa management, guest services, resort facilities and ongoing property management.

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ARYA Properties

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ARYA Properties Expands End-to-End Property and Hospitality Model Across Indonesia News Provided By ARYA Properties October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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