Minetek Backs Responsible Tailings Management As Gold Sponsor Of TMW 2026.

Minetek puts tailings water balance in focus at Tailings and Mine Waste 2026.

Minetek sponsors Tailings and Mine Waste 2026 in Colorado, with mechanical evaporation expertise and a commitment to responsible tailings management.

- Duane Thompson, Global Water Manager, MinetekSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minetek, the world's most trusted provider of mechanical evaporation solutions for the mining and industrial sectors, is a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at Tailings and Mine Waste 2026, taking place 8 to 11 November at The Westin Westminster in Westminster, Colorado.Hosted by the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department at Colorado State University, the conference has run since 1978 and brings together operators, researchers and engineers focused on the management of mill tailings and mine waste. Net proceeds support student research at CSU on tailings and mine waste.MECHANICAL EVAPORATION BUILT FOR TAILINGS WATERMinetek's mechanical evaporation technology helps sites manage excess water without adding unnecessary infrastructure. The systems operate at volumes exceeding 135 m3/hour, run on a 24/7 automated basis, and are built for rapid deployment across a wide range of site conditions. A fully integrated Environmental Management System monitors and responds to changing conditions in real time, while mobile and modular units, low-fouling stainless steel nozzles, and the ability to process water with high TDS and TSS keep the technology adaptable to variable water quality.That capability has been proven under pressure. At a Missouri cobalt mine, Minetek deployed a turn-key land-based evaporation system to manage underground inflows exceeding 300 gallons per minute into the site's tailings storage facility, delivering 180 GPM of throughput at an estimated 45% evaporation efficiency and helping the operator maintain control of its water balance during peak inflow conditions.A GOLD SPONSOR COMMITTED TO RESPONSIBLE TAILINGS MANAGEMENTMinetek's Gold sponsorship emphasises its commitment to the industry's push for safer, more sustainable tailings and mine waste practices, and to the research that supports it. Water is central to that agenda. Inflows, rainfall and process water all end up in the tailings facility, and how much an operator can remove determines storage capacity, freeboard and how much new containment has to be built.“Every cubic metre of water left in a tailings facility is a cubic metre someone has to store, monitor and eventually close out,” said Thompson.“Operators shouldn't have to build their way out of that problem, and Tailings and Mine Waste is where the industry comes together to find a better way.”TAKING THE CONVERSATION FORWARDTailings management is under growing scrutiny from regulators, communities and investors, and water is where many of the hardest trade-offs sit. Minetek goes to Westminster to work through those trade-offs with the people making the decisions: operators weighing storage capacity against new construction, consultants designing for variable climates, and researchers shaping the next generation of practice.Mining teams attending Tailings and Mine Waste 2026 are invited to visit Minetek at Booth #55 to discuss site-specific water challenges.ABOUT MINETEKMinetek is a global engineering solutions provider to the mining and industrial sectors, specialising in water management, underground ventilation and sound attenuation. Trading since 1984, the company has delivered more than 2,800 projects in over 60 countries. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with operations across North America, South America and other key mining regions, Minetek helps operators improve safety, reduce operating costs and achieve regulatory compliance.Minetek delivers mechanical evaporation and water management solutions that help operators manage excess water, maintain regulatory compliance and protect surrounding environments.To arrange a meeting at Tailings and Mine Waste 2026, contact:Duane Thompson, Global Water Manager -...

Mr Evan Redman

Minetek

+61 1300 963 801

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Minetek Backs Responsible Tailings Management as Gold Sponsor of TMW 2026. News Provided By Minetek October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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