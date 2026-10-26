Good & Proper Brings A New Gathering Place To Mckinney's Craig Ranch

Good & Proper, opening in mid-November 2026, will bring a welcoming new dining destination to the fifth floor of AC Hotel McKinney at Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new spot for dinner with friends, family celebrations and welcoming visitors is coming to Craig Ranch. Good & Proper plans to open in mid-November 2026 on the fifth floor of the new AC Hotel McKinney at Craig Ranch, located at 7600 SH 121.Good & Proper's philosophy is simple:“comfortably familiar, refreshingly different.” Guests can expect modern American classics and familiar favorites with contemporary touches, served in a relaxed setting where it's easy to settle in and stay awhile.Inspired by family traditions and the connections made around a table, the restaurant features an open kitchen and dishes made for sharing. A custom wood-fired oven brings another layer of flavor to the menu, while the beverage selection includes inventive cocktails, wines and nonalcoholic options.“We're creating Good & Proper to be a restaurant the community makes its own,” said Brenden Mikulak, restaurant consultant working with Peachtree Group.“You might come in for a special occasion or just because you don't feel like cooking. Either way, we want you to find something you love and feel comfortable coming back.”“We want Good & Proper to be the place neighbors think of when someone says, 'Let's go out,' and the place visitors are glad they discovered,” said Dan Puglisi, Senior Vice President Corporate Operations.“Our goal is to bring people together through familiar food, thoughtful service and an atmosphere that makes everyone feel welcome.”Peachtree Group is an Atlanta-based commercial real estate investment firm with a hospitality management business.The restaurant will be open to the public, with no hotel stay required. Whether guests are planning a date night, catching up with friends, meeting over a business dinner or exploring McKinney for the first time, Good & Proper aims to give them a reason to return.For opening updates, visit goodandpropermckinney or follow @goodandpropermckinney on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and TikTok.About Good & ProperGood & Proper is a modern American restaurant on the fifth floor of AC Hotel McKinney at Craig Ranch. Inspired by family traditions, it brings together familiar favorites, contemporary touches and warm hospitality. Created for neighbors and visitors alike, Good & Proper is a place to gather, share a meal and feel at home.LocationGood & Proper5th Floor - AC Hotel McKinney at Craig Ranch7600 SH 121McKinney, TX 75070469-790-0333goodandpropermckinney

Charles Talbert, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Peachtree Group

+1 678-823-7683

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Good & Proper Brings a New Gathering Place to McKinney's Craig Ranch News Provided By Tran Bui Productions October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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