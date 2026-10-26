Axios Security Group Provides Protective Security For Former North Carolina Governor & U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Cooper

Axios Security Officer and Senate Candidate Roy Cooper

Senate Candidate Roy Cooper Speaking

Security Officer with Durham Police

Axios Security Group, a private security firm, coordinates with local law enforcement during a high-profile appearance at St. Joseph AME Church

- Axios Security Group CEO DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Axios Security Group (ASG) provided private security and protective support for former North Carolina Governor and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper during a recent appearance at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham, North Carolina.The high-profile event required coordinated security operations focused on maintaining a safe environment for Cooper, church leadership, attendees, and members of the surrounding community.Axios personnel worked alongside local law enforcement throughout the event, supporting access monitoring, situational awareness, movement and crowd management, observation of activity in and around the venue, and identification of potential security concerns.“High-profile events require much more than simply placing security personnel at a venue,” said Jereme Dozier, CEO and Co-Founder of Axios Security Group.“Successful protection requires preparation, situational awareness, communication, and the ability for private security and law enforcement to work together professionally toward the same objective: protecting people while allowing the event to proceed safely and without unnecessary disruption.”The Durham assignment reflects Axios Security Group's approach to executive protection and protective operations: effective security should support the client's mission without becoming the focus of it.For public figures, executives, corporations, houses of worship, organizations, and private clients, that approach includes advance preparation, threat awareness, discretion, professional protective personnel, and coordination with law enforcement and public-safety agencies when appropriate.“Some of the best security is the security most people never notice,” Dozier added.“Our responsibility is to be prepared when we're needed, discreet when we're not, and always vigilant.”Axios Security Group thanked St. Joseph AME Church for the opportunity to provide security support and recognized the law enforcement professionals who worked alongside Axios personnel during the event.The Durham assignment is part of Axios Security Group's continuing work providing protective services for executives, public figures, organizations, and high-profile events nationwide.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group provides professional security and protective services to corporations, organizations, institutions, executives, public figures, and private clients throughout the United States.The company's capabilities include executive protection, protective intelligence, threat and vulnerability assessments, workplace violence and hostile-termination support, event security, residential and corporate security, secure transportation, technical surveillance countermeasures, and specialized protective operations.Axios Security Group is committed to delivering protective services built around preparation, professionalism, discretion, and vigilance.

Robert Conroy

News Break

+1 800-485-3983

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Axios Security Group Provides Protective Security for Former North Carolina Governor & U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Cooper News Provided By Axios Security Group & Axios Investigations Firm, LLC October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.