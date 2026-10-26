Chenin Orthodontic Group Honored For 7,000 Treated Invisalign® Cases At 2026 Invisalign International Orthodontic Summit

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A Milestone of Global Distinction: Chenin Orthodontic Group Among the World's Most Experienced Invisalign Providers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chenin Orthodontic Group is proud to announce that it was honored at the 2026 InvisalignInternational Orthodontic Summit for reaching 7,000 treated Invisalign cases. The Summit, held every two years, brings together leading orthodontic practices from around the world. No other orthodontic group in Nevada received this honor.This milestone places Chenin Orthodontic Group among the most experienced Invisalign practices in the entire world. It builds on the practice's recent designation as an Invisalign Apex Provider, Invisalign's highest level of provider recognition, and reflects more than two decades of striving to be the best orthodontists by consistently delivering the highest quality clear aligner treatment.Chenin Orthodontic Group was one of the first practices in the world to offer Invisalign treatment more than 25 years ago. Since then, Dr. David Chenin and his team of doctors have treated thousands of patients with Invisalign-more than any other provider in Las Vegas, Nevada.“Reaching 7,000 Invisalign cases is a milestone we are incredibly proud of, and it belongs to our entire team and to every patient who trusted us with their smile. Invisalign has been a breakthrough in the industry, removing many of the objections patients once had about orthodontic treatment. For more than two decades, we have been committed to delivering advanced, personalized clear aligner care, and being recognized on this global stage is a tremendous honor.”For nearly 50 years, Chenin Orthodontic Group has served Las Vegas and Henderson families with a commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered orthodontic care. This recognition underscores the practice's long-standing leadership in modern orthodontics and its unmatched level of Invisalign experience within Las Vegas, Nevada and Henderson, Nevada.

Sarah Taylor

Chenin Orthodontic Group

+1 702-735-1010

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Chenin Orthodontic Group Honored for 7,000 Treated Invisalign® Cases at 2026 Invisalign International Orthodontic Summit News Provided By Intersect Services October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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