Play Straight To The PA: Liberatoe's Tweedle Deux Targets Ampless Guitar Rigs

Korean pedal maker DUNICOF's LiberaToe brand offers Tweedle Deux, an all-analog device for playing, recording and reamping without a guitar amp.

SOUTH KOREA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DUNICOF Inc., the South Korean company behind the guitar effects brand LiberaToe, is presenting the Tweedle Deux Ampless Solution, an analog "No Amp" device that lets guitarists connect their pedalboard directly to a PA system or mixer. The company released Tweedle Deux ver 2 on October 16, 2026, describing it as a flexible solution for ampless live setups, recording and effects improvisation.Tweedle Deux combines a clean preamp, boost and master volume, cabinet simulator, reverb, reamp function and stereo DI output in a single unit. According to LiberaToe, it is designed to offer the benefits of tube amp sound without the need for an actual amp.Built for Ampless Stages and StudiosLiberaToe lists four main applications for Tweedle Deux: playing in ampless environments, recording and monitoring dry signals, experimenting with effects through reamping, and clean boosting as a high-headroom master volume. The device is designed to fit on a pedalboard for live, studio or home use.All sections are fully analog, and each section can be used independently. A function selector switches the unit between Reamp, Master Volume and DI Dual modes, with the mode supporting twin and stereo DI connections.Inside the Tweedle DeuxThe clean preamp covers a wide range of British and American classic amp tones with 30V of headroom, inspired by three classic amps. The cabinet simulator offers analog simulation of British and American speaker cabinets and is controlled with just two knobs and one switch.The master volume runs at 33V of high headroom and doubles as a versatile boost, providing +24dB of amplification. The reamp section uses an XLR/TRS combo input jack with impedance adjustment, and the reverb can be switched remotely together with the preamp.For connections, Tweedle Deux includes one TRS input jack, one TS jack that works as input or output, two XLR output jacks, a reamp XLR/TRS combo jack, a stereo aux-in jack, and a TRS jack for remote switching of the preamp and reverb.SpecificationsThe preamp input impedance is 1M ohm. Output impedance is 330 ohms for the DI, and 2.2k ohms for both the master volume/boost and reamp outputs. The unit runs on DC 18V (center negative) with 220mA or more of current. It measures approximately 6.6” x 5.1” x 2.7” (16.8 x 12.8 x 6.8 cm) and weighs 1.3 lbs (610 g). Tweedle Deux is listed in the LiberaToe online shop at a regular price of US$219.00.The name Tweedle Deux came from a naming game held with members of the guitar forum The Gear Page (thegearpage). The winning name was suggested by forum member nathandelaselva.About LiberaToeLiberaToe is the effects brand of DUNICOF Inc. According to the company, the LiberaToe team began in 2015 by reviewing custom requirements from North American and European players to understand what musicians need, particularly during gigs. The team brings together an analog pedal developer, a former IBM system engineering consultant, a former Samsung chief IT designer and a former Apple engineer, with members from Asia, Europe, and North America.The company exhibited its prototype at the 2022 and 2024 NAMM Shows. After four years of research and development, it launched dual-channel effects pedals and integrated platforms. The brand name combines the Latin word "libera" (freedom) with "toe," reflecting its goal of reducing the burden of heavy and complicated pedalboards while keeping analog sound.LiberaToe operates a North American office in Toronto, Canada, and a production workshop in Seoul, South Korea. Inquiries can be directed to the Seoul workshop (...).DUNICOF Inc. (LiberaToe)Free your toe, and your tone will follow...B208 2nd Floor, Rockwon complex, Samildae-ro 428, Jongro-gu, Seoul, Korea82-2-6080-5160

DUNICOF Inc. (LiberaToe)

DUNICOF Inc.

+ +82-2-6080-5160

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Play Straight to the PA: LiberaToe's Tweedle Deux Targets Ampless Guitar Rigs News Provided By Myoeng Arm October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry, Technology



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