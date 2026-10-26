TIN Comply Launches Taxproc, A Free IRS Procedure Reference For Tax Pros

TaxProc, the new free IRS procedure reference from TIN Comply, organizes its 128 guides, 43 notice pages, 29 form pages, 12 calculators and 16 templates around the six stages of an IRS case: access, notice, exam, appeal, abate and resolve.

More than 230 pages on IRS notices, penalties, exams, Appeals, collection and BBA partnership audits, each cited to the Internal Revenue Manual and the Code.

- TIN Comply Spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply, the tax compliance platform for TIN matching, EIN lookup and sanctions screening, today announced the launch of TaxProc, a free reference site for tax procedure: what happens after a tax return is filed. TaxProc (short for Tax Procedure) covers IRS notices, penalties and abatement, examinations, Appeals, collection, the BBA centralized partnership audit regime and late entity elections.

TaxProc is written for CPAs, enrolled agents and attorneys who represent clients before the IRS. Every page is built from primary sources, principally the Internal Revenue Manual (IRM), the procedures IRS employees follow when they work a case, together with the Internal Revenue Code, Treasury regulations, current IRS forms and instructions, revenue procedures and Tax Court decisions. Pages quote the IRM instruction that governs the step and link to the section and revision date.

The site launches with 128 guides, 43 notice and letter pages, 29 form pages, 12 calculators and 16 letter and checklist templates, organized around the six stages of an IRS case: access, notice, exam, appeal, abate and resolve. Topics include Forms 2848 and 8821 and the CAF system, Tax Pro Account, reading an IRS account transcript, First Time Abate and reasonable cause, assessment and collection statutes, notices of deficiency, Collection Due Process hearings, offers in compromise, installment agreements, currently not collectible status, the trust fund recovery penalty, the BBA partnership representative, imputed underpayments, push-out elections and administrative adjustment requests, and late S corporation election relief under Rev. Proc. 2013-30. The full list is at guides/.

Notice pages start from the letter the client received. Each one explains which IRS program issued it, the deadline it starts, what happens if that deadline passes, how to respond and what the IRS does next, with the IRM section the assigned employee follows. The notice library at notices/ covers the balance due stream from CP14 through CP504 and LT11, the Automated Underreporter sequence from CP2501 to CP2000 and CP3219A, correspondence and field examination letters, math error notices, non-filer notices and penalty assessments, and can be searched by notice number.

The form pages at forms/ walk through each form line by line, with where to file it and what the IRS does with it once received, from Form 2848 and the 433 series to Form 656 and the BBA forms 8082, 8985, 8986 and 8988.

The calculators at tools/ run entirely in the browser and show their formulas and sources. They include a penalty and interest calculator, assessment, collection and refund statute date calculators, a CDP and Tax Court petition deadline calculator, a reasonable collection potential calculator for offers in compromise, an installment agreement eligibility checker, a BBA imputed underpayment estimator and a transcript code decoder. The templates at templates/ are Word documents for First Time Abate and reasonable cause requests, a formal protest, CDP hearing attachments, offer in compromise and BBA checklists and an IDR response cover letter, each built from what the IRM or the form instructions say the IRS needs to see.

TaxProc is the second reference site from TIN Comply. TINCompliance, launched earlier in 2026, covers the payer side of information reporting: Form 1099 and W-9 compliance, TIN matching, CP2100 and 972CG notices, backup withholding and state filing requirements. The two sites link to each other where a payer's information return issue becomes a penalty or collection matter.

TaxProc is free, carries no advertising and requires no registration. New pages and updates are added as IRM revisions, forms and revenue procedures change, and every page shows its last update date. The site is published by TIN Comply as a resource for the practitioner community; it is general information, not tax or legal advice.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a B2B compliance platform that provides IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup and verification, address validation, sanctions screening and vendor validation through a web application, bulk processing, a REST API and MCP servers for AI assistants. TIN Comply is operated by Informed Identity LLC in Austin, Texas. More at .

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TIN Comply Launches TaxProc, a Free IRS Procedure Reference for Tax Pros News Provided By TIN Comply October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology



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