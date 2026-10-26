Ze'ro Snyde Releases 'The Baker In Pink', A Horror Thriller Exploring A Deadly Encounter With A Killer Baker

The Baker in Pink by Ze'Ro Snyde Pic 1

The Baker in Pink by Ze'Ro Snyde Pic 2

The Baker in Pink by Ze'Ro Snyde Pic 3

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Ze'Ro Snyde has released The Baker In Pink, a horror thriller that follows an ordinary night out as it develops into a dangerous encounter involving murder, secrets, and an unusual culinary obsession. Part of the planned seven-book Detective Snyde: Killer Colors series, the novel combines horror, crime, suspense, and parody while introducing readers to a connected fictional universe. The Paperback was published on September 28, 2026, followed by the Kindle release on October 1, 2026.Availability"The Baker In Pink" is available in Kindle and Paperback editions on Amazon. Readers can learn more about Ze'Ro and the developing fictional universe atThe novel is designed for readers who enjoy horror stories with unconventional characters, disturbing mysteries, dark comedy, and a playful approach to familiar genre influences. Ze'Ro developed the story from an idea originally written for personal enjoyment, eventually expanding the concept into a larger series built around killers identified through distinctive colors.A Date Takes a Dangerous TurnAt the center of The Baker In Pink is James, a man looking for a casual night out when he encounters Diane. Their meeting begins with drinks, flirtation, and immediate chemistry. As James becomes more involved with his mysterious companion, he discovers that her charming personality may conceal something far more dangerous.Diane operates a cat cafe called Katzenhimmel, where her red velvet cupcakes have earned devoted customers. Behind the inviting setting and carefully prepared desserts lies a disturbing secret involving unusual ingredients and a darker side of Diane's personality.James soon finds himself facing a question of survival. Escaping requires him to understand the woman behind the smiles, sprinkles, and baking before he becomes part of her next creation."The story started as something I wrote for myself because I wanted to have fun with horror, parody, and ideas that I enjoy," said Ze'Ro Snyde, author of The Baker In Pink. "Turning it into a larger series gave me the chance to build characters and stories that can connect across the same universe. I hope readers have fun with the strange world while getting a few good scares along the way."Building the Killer Colors UniverseCreative inspiration for The Baker In Pink comes from horror and dark storytelling traditions associated with works such as Sweeney Todd, Jekyll and Hyde, and the creepypasta Cupcakes. Ze'Ro brings these influences together through original characters, setting, humor, and interconnected mythology.The book forms part of Detective Snyde: Killer Colors, a planned seven-book series centered on a detective investigating members of a mysterious killer color-named family. Each story contributes another piece to a broader universe in which characters, supernatural ideas, unusual villains, and ongoing mysteries can cross between books.Ze'Ro's wider creative interests also include stories involving failed alien invasions and supernatural individuals who use the powers of their elemental souls to influence the world around them. Research plays a role in the writing process as Ze'Ro develops the subjects, settings, and concepts behind each story. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Ze'Ro SnydeZe'Ro Snyde is a pen name used by a horror fan and independent author who writes accessible stories combining horror, parody, suspense, fantasy, and dark humor. The work is built around a shared fictional universe populated by killers, supernatural characters, unusual threats, and recurring connections. The Baker In Pink developed over several years from a personal writing project into part of the planned Detective Snyde: Killer Colors series.

Ze'Ro Snyde

Author of The Baker In Pink

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ze'Ro Snyde Releases 'The Baker In Pink', a Horror Thriller Exploring a Deadly Encounter With a Killer Baker News Provided By XLIM October 26, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.