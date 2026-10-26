Sai Pallavi Says She Did 'Not Want To Use Her Mind' While Portraying Sita In 'Ramayana'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Sai Pallavi reflected on her approach while essaying the supreme character of Maa Sita in the upcoming cinematic epic 'Ramayana'.

She highlighted that she went ahead with a sense of surrender and prayer, further adding that she wanted to keep herself transparent to receive the wisdom the character had to offer.

Pallavi, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey, appeared on the sets of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, where the cast spoke about their experiences of being part of the much-anticipated project.

Extending a warm and heartfelt welcome to the trio, host Amitabh Bachchan expressed his admiration for the project,“Aap teeno ko aaj yahan swagat karke, hamare liye bade garv ki baat hai. Garv ki baat yeh bhi hai ki aaj aap jis film ke baare mein charcha karenge, uske baare mein hum aur saari jaankari jaanna chahenge. Ek baar fir, main aap sab logon ka bahut-bahut dhanyavaad deta hoon..” (It is a matter of great pride for us to welcome all three of you here today. It is also a matter of pride that we will get to discuss the film you are working on today and learn more about it. Once again, I thank all of you very much)

Delving into the creative process behind portraying such iconic legendary characters, Big B posed a thoughtful question to the actors,“Aap logon ne alag-alag bhumikayein nibhayi hain. Jab ye teeno bhumikayein aapko bataayi gayi, nirmata-nirdeshak ki taraf se, toh aapke man mein kya chal raha tha? Ladies first..” (You have all portrayed different roles. When the producers and director told you about these three roles, what was going through your minds? Ladies first)

Sharing a deeply moving and spiritually transparent perspective on taking up the divine role of Sita, Sai Pallavi recounted,“Main is baar dimag use nahi karna chahti thi par maine socha jab bhi main ek character play karti hoon, main sochti hoon ki main kya kar sakti hoon woh character ke liye, par ye pehle baar mujhe laga ki main Sita Maa ke paatra ko play karke mujhe kya milega wahan se, mujhe kya gyaan milega, mujhe kya milega...” (This time, I did not want to use my mind too much. But then I thought, whenever I play a character, I usually think about what I can do for that character. But for the first time, while playing the role of Sita Maa, I found myself wondering, 'What will I receive from this experience? What knowledge will I gain? What will I take away from it?)

She added that she wanted to approach the character without preconceived notions and with complete faith,“Toh main kitna bhi jaanti hoon, utna main transparent rakhna chahti thi... main apne aap ko kuch sochna nahi chahti thi, sirf prarthana karke, maa aap mere dwara woh paatra nibhayi, aise bol diya, bas..” (So, whatever I knew, I wanted to keep it that transparent. I didn't want to let myself think too much about anything. I simply prayed and said, 'Mother, please let me play that role through me,' and left it at that)

Listening to her approach, Amitabh Bachchan commended her response and said,“Bahut achhi baat kahi aapne, bahut achhi baat kahi..” (You have made a very good point, a very good point indeed)

–IANS

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