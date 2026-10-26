Five Face Travel Restrictions As Chennai Police Widen Veeramani POCSO Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Five suspects have been barred from travelling abroad as Greater Chennai Police intensify their investigation into POCSO cases against Gem Granites owner, R. Veeramani and his associates.

Police have issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) to prevent their departure from India. Investigators suspect that the five hold documents or information that could help establish details of the alleged offences.

Police sources said their possible links to the cases emerged during the ongoing inquiry into the octogenarian businessman and others. The circulars will enable immigration authorities to intercept the suspects at airports, seaports and designated land crossings.

A police officer said the restrictions were imposed after findings suggested their suspected involvement in the cases being investigated.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the probe has so far registered eight cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Veeramani and others. A separate case concerns the alleged abetment of a minor girl's suicide in 2004.

Police said eight accused had been arrested in connection with the investigation and were lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Veeramani's daughter, Archana Veeramani, was allowed to return home after being hospitalised for an ailment. SIT personnel had detained her at Chennai International Airport on Friday when she was preparing to travel abroad.

In a statement, the SIT said investigators questioned Archana about her father's alleged criminal activities and financial transactions suspected to have been undertaken to evade police action.

Police have also registered another POCSO case against Veeramani following a complaint from a victim who alleged that he had sexually abused her. His associate, Shanti and another person, identified as Lazar, were also named in the case.

The latest complaint forms part of the eight POCSO cases registered so far, with investigators examining the alleged roles of Veeramani and those associated with him.

The SIT said it would soon seek custody of Veeramani, Shanti and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, for further interrogation.

Investigators plan to confront them with evidence collected and seized during the probe. Their questioning is expected to focus on the material already gathered as the team examines the allegations across the registered cases.

Police sources said the lookout measures were intended to ensure that the five suspects remained available to investigators while the inquiry progressed. The SIT said the investigation would be completed soon and chargesheets filed before the designated court.