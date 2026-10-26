Can An English Release Help Indian Films Break Out Beyond The Diaspora?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The overseas business of Indian films has so far been driven largely by diaspora audiences who prefer to watch them in their original languages. However, with the big-budget mythological epic Ramayana heading for an English release and action film Toxic having attempted the same recently, entertainment industry experts say the strategy could attract younger diaspora audiences, second- and third-generation Indians and, more importantly, non-Indian viewers who may know the story but have never experienced it on the big screen. This could build on trends in streaming, where multiple Indian titles are dubbed and watched in English and other foreign languages.
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