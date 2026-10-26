12Th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Begins In Delhi, LS Speaker Highlights Shared Democratic Values

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum commenced on Monday at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi, bringing together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to deliberate on strengthening parliamentary cooperation and promoting people-centric development.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting and welcomed the delegates representing BRICS member nations, highlighting the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation among the participating countries.

In his inaugural address, Birla welcomed the delegates and said, "On this occasion, the presence of parliamentary delegations from BRICS member nations in India, coming to the world's largest democratic nation and sharing a joint commitment, will in itself be a special experience."

Highlighting the significance of parliamentary engagement among BRICS countries, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The presence of the BRICS Parliamentary Cooperation in India demonstrates our shared commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, and our shared trust in democratic values."

Speaker Birla mentioned that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum is marking its 20th anniversary this year and noted that the organisation is "expanding rapidly", and so is its "capacity to influence global developments and international relations".

The Lok Sabha Speaker asserted that the BRICS nations represent nearly half of the world's population, span about one-third of the global landmass, and hold a significant share in the global economy and international trade. This, he said, "Reflects our collective strength and global responsibility".

Birla observed that despite differences in geography, culture, language and social backgrounds, BRICS countries are united by their shared commitment to democratic principles and the well-being of humanity.

"BRICS countries may differ geographically, culturally, linguistically, and socially, but our shared responsibility toward democratic values and humanity binds us together," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Referring to the recent BRICS Summit held in New Delhi under India's chairmanship, Birla also highlighted the unanimous adoption of the Joint Statement, describing it as an important achievement reflecting the collective resolve of the member nations.

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the "unanimous adoption of the Joint Statement at the BRICS Summit held in New Delhi is a major achievement, for which I express my gratitude to all BRICS member nations."

The two-day Forum will be held on October 26 and 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.

The event brings together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.