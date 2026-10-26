Jordan MMA Week Brings International Sporting Action To The Heart Of Historic Amman

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Six days of combat sport, live entertainment and iconic Jordanian settings culminate in Desert Force UNCAGED Fight Night on 30 October 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Jordan is set to welcome travellers from across the GCC for Jordan MMA Week, taking place from 26 to 31 October 2026. The six-day programme will bring international mixed martial arts action to some of the Kingdom's most iconic settings, culminating in DF UNCAGED Fight Night at the historic Roman Theatre in downtown Amman on Friday, 30 October.

Adding to the excitement, Jordan MMA Week will welcome a high-profile international guest line-up featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson, Brazilian football superstar Ronaldinho, global internet personality Hasbulla, and prominent Turkish actor Celal Al. The star-studded attendance further positions the week as a major sport and entertainment occasion, combining international personalities, live action and Jordan's iconic cultural settings.

Designed as a sporting and entertainment experience staged against Jordan's living history, the week will move across four landmark venues. The programme includes a press conference at The Odeon on 27 October, an open workout at the Dead Sea Corniche on 28 October, ceremonial weigh-ins at Amman Citadel on 29 October, and the main Fight Night at the Roman Theatre on 30 October.

For GCC travellers, Jordan MMA Week offers an opportunity to pair a major live event with a short regional break. Visitors can experience Amman's dining, heritage and cultural districts before extending their stay to the Dead Sea, Petra, Wadi Rum, Jerash or Aqaba, bringing together sport, history, wellness, adventure and Jordanian hospitality in one itinerary.

Fight Night will open with audience arrivals and entertainment from 3:00 p.m., followed by preliminary bouts from 5:00 p.m. The main fight card is scheduled from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on MBC. The evening programme will also feature live music, DJs, a drone show, a silent drill display, Jordanian folklore and Circassian dance performances.

The international card brings together fighters representing Jordan and markets across the GCC, the wider Arab world, Europe, Asia and the Americas. The main event is scheduled between former ACA welterweight world champion Mukhammad Berkhamov and American contender Dante Schiro. Jordanian fighters Abdullah Jaweesh, Yazan Balaawi, Zaki Kayyali and Freih Harahsheh are also listed across the main and preliminary cards.

Commenting on Jordan MMA Week,of the Jordan Tourism Board, said:“Jordan continues to evolve as a destination offering diverse and engaging experiences for visitors from across the region. Jordan MMA Week provides an exciting opportunity to combine world-class sporting entertainment with the Kingdom's remarkable heritage, natural landscapes and hospitality. We invite travellers from across the GCC to join us for the event and extend their journey to discover the many cultural, leisure, wellness and adventure experiences Jordan has to offer.”

The event's locations place Jordan itself at the centre of the experience. The Odeon is a Roman performance venue beside the Roman Theatre; the open workout will take place at the Dead Sea Corniche; the ceremonial weigh-ins will be held above downtown Amman at the Amman Citadel; and Fight Night will transform the second-century Roman Theatre into an open-air arena.

The guest list shared for Fight Week includes recognised names from combat sport, football, screen and digital media. International and regional coverage is planned across sports and mainstream media, with MBC and Shahid expected to support regional broadcast and digital visibility.

Monday, 26 October: Fighter arrivals in Amman Tuesday, 27 October, 6:00 p.m.: Press conference at The Odeon Wednesday, 28 October, 4:00 p.m.: Open workout at the Dead Sea Corniche Thursday, 29 October, 11:00 a.m.: Official weigh-ins at the fighter hotel Thursday, 29 October, 7:00 p.m.: Ceremonial weigh-ins at Amman Citadel Friday, 30 October, 3:00-11:00 p.m.: DF UNCAGED Fight Night at the Roman Theatre; main card live from 9:00 p.m. Saturday, 31 October-Sunday, 1 November: Fighter and celebrity departures

Travellers can use Amman as the gateway to a wider Jordan itinerary. The event schedule creates opportunities to combine Fight Week with the Dead Sea, Petra and Wadi Rum, or to add cultural visits to Jerash, Madaba, Mount Nebo and downtown Amman. Visitors seeking a coastal extension can continue to Aqaba on the Red Sea.

Travellers are advised to confirm event access, ticketing arrangements, broadcast schedules and travel requirements through official event and destination channels before departure.