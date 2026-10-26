CM Dhami Announces 100-Mile Himalayan Ultra Run In May 2027: Check Route From Mana Pass To Auli

Uttarakhand is all set to push the boundaries for adventure tourism as the region has recently launched a plan to conduct a difficult endurance running race through the Himalayan mountain range. According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the plan will involve organising a 100 Miles Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run event in the first week of May 2027.

In accordance with the plans, the proposed race will start from Mana Pass that lies at an altitude of about 5,600 metres. It will also pass through Badrinath, Joshimath and end in Auli. The news was revealed on Sunday, 25 October at Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 organised in Gunji, Pithoragarh district.

Mana Pass to Auli: How Does The Ultra Race Route Look Like?

The race will cover high altitudes of Himalayas including Mana Pass, Badrinath, Joshimath and Auli.

Given that the race will be held in the region that is known for its rough topography and unpredictable weather condition, it is going to be extremely difficult both physically and mentally for participants. However, there is still no information regarding any of the race date, route details or participation criteria.

CM Dhami Takes Part In Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0

The CM made the announcement during his participation in Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 held at Gunji. The CM also felicitated the winners of the race categories of 70-km and 42-km races and appreciated participants from all across the country.

As per the chief minister, the event offers a chance to highlight the natural splendor, culture, and adventure tourism of Uttarakhand.

More than 700 runners participated in the first run of the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run in 2025. Dhami was received by members of the local Rung community in traditional dress, while the role of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was recognized.

How The Ultra Run Can Help Local Tourism And Employment

The proposed race is one of many measures that the state has taken for promoting adventure tourism and generating livelihoods in the remote border areas.

The influx of tourists can help homestays, hotels, guides, transporters, and local eateries. The government is also motivating tourists to take up trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, paragliding, and mountain cycling among other things.

However, planning for a high-altitude endurance race must take into account medical care, weather conditions, participant safety, and emergency plans.

With the planned endurance race in May 2027, Uttarakhand hopes to draw international attention as well as create opportunities for its people. Ultimately, success will depend on the final route taken as well as the event itself.