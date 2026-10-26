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Azintelecom Blocked Over 85,000 Cloned IMEI Codes


Date: 2026-10-26 01:46:31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AzInTelecom LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, continues to implement measures to prevent the registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan using fraudulent IMEI codes.

As part of these efforts, 86,813 cloned IMEI codes have been identified to date, all of which have been blocked through AzInTelecom's Mobile Device Registration System (MDRS). The system has also prevented attempts to connect to mobile networks in Azerbaijan using these blocked IMEI codes.

Under the“Rules for the Registration of Mobile Devices,” approved by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, the IMEI codes of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan must be registered within 30 days to enable their use on the country's telecommunications networks.

AzInTelecom LLC recommends that citizens check the IMEI code displayed on the device's packaging via the mygov

MENAFN26102026000187011040ID1111864671


Trend News Agency

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