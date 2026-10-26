Sherlocq Recognised As A Technology Leader In Regulatory Intelligence In 'AI In Risk & Compliance 2026 Report'

Sherlocq recognised as a Technology Leader in Regulatory Intelligence

AI powered regulatory intelligence company, Sherlocq Inc recognised as a Technology Leader in Regulatory Intelligence in 'AI in Risk & Compliance 2026 Report'

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sherlocq, an AI powered regulatory intelligence platform for financial institutions, legal and compliance professionals, has been recognised as a Technology Leader in Regulatory Intelligence in the AI in Risk & Compliance 2026 report by Parker & Lawrence Research and RegTech Analyst.The recognition follows growing commercial momentum. Since its public launch in May 2026, Sherlocq has secured multiple revenue generating client contracts across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Middle East and North Africa (MENA), while expanding its platform to cover more than 100 jurisdictions across 15+ languages.The company is also undertaking approximately 10 proofs of concept (POC) programmes with major institutions globally, including financial institutions, regulatory authorities and digital asset and stablecoin businesses across Asia, the Middle East and the United States.Industry RecognitionThe AI in Risk & Compliance 2026 report draws on insights from 300 senior compliance decision makers and 100 technology vendors. Its findings highlight the rapid institutional adoption of AI, with financial institutions forecasting USD 703.7 million in AI expenditure during 2026, approximately 30% of risk and compliance technology budgets.Sherlocq's recognition reflects its specialised approach to one of the industry's most persistent challenges: navigating fragmented and constantly evolving regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.Built on a proprietary regulatory ontology and curated global regulatory datasets, Sherlocq combines retrieval augmented AI with primary regulatory sources, including legislation, enforcement actions, supervisory guidance, consultation papers and regulatory publications.“The future of regulatory intelligence will not be defined by who has the most powerful AI model, but by who has the most trusted regulatory data behind it,” said Bhavin Shah, Founder and CEO of Sherlocq.“Financial institutions need more than AI generated answers. They need intelligence that is grounded in authoritative sources, can be independently verified and supports defensible regulatory decision making. That is the infrastructure we are building at Sherlocq.”Commercial Progress and Institutional InnovationSince launching publicly in May 2026, Sherlocq has progressed from technology development to commercial deployment, securing revenue generating contracts across multiple international markets.Alongside its growing client base, the company is engaged in approximately 10 institutional proof of concept programmes designed to evaluate AI powered regulatory research, document analysis and sanctions intelligence in real world workflows. These programmes involve financial institutions, regulatory authorities and digital asset businesses across Asia, the Middle East and the United States. They are currently non commercial evaluations, with potential commercial arrangements to be discussed following completion.Sherlocq is also engaging with additional leading institutions to explore participation in its early enterprise innovation cohorts, providing opportunities to evaluate emerging capabilities and contribute to the development of next generation regulatory intelligence.Bryan Stirewalt, former Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and Board Adviser to Sherlocq, commented:“Financial institutions and regulators are facing a period of unprecedented change and complexity. AI has the potential to fundamentally change how regulatory intelligence is accessed and applied, but trust, transparency and the quality of underlying data will be critical. Sherlocq is helping to address these challenges by combining deep regulatory expertise with purpose-built AI infrastructure. Its progress from product launch to commercial adoption and institutional engagement demonstrates the relevance of this approach. I believe the opportunity to scale it internationally is significant.”Building on Early Investor BackingSherlocq secured USD 2.77 million in pre-seed funding in late 2025, providing the foundation for the development and commercial launch of its platform. Since then, the company has launched across web and mobile, expanded its regulatory coverage to more than 100 jurisdictions and established a presence in New York's Financial District.The New York office strengthens Sherlocq's ability to engage directly with North American financial institutions, professional services firms and regulators.“Our initial investors backed a vision to transform how regulatory intelligence is accessed and applied,” said Shah.“Since then, we have built and launched a global platform, secured commercial clients and begun working with major institutions to evaluate how this technology can strengthen regulatory workflows. We are inviting forward thinking financial institutions, regulators and digital asset businesses to participate in our early innovation cohorts and help shape the next generation of regulatory intelligence.”The Sherlocq PlatformSherlocq brings together three core modules:Research: source cited regulatory research across more than 100 jurisdictions, enabling professionals to navigate complex regulatory requirements efficiently.Analyse: AI assisted evaluation of internal policies & compliance documentation against applicable regulatory requirements, identifying potential gaps and areas for remediation.Sanctions Intelligence: screening and intelligence drawing on more than 400 sanctions, watchlist and politically exposed person data sources, including OFAC, OFSI, EU and UAE regimes.The platform supports more than 15 languages, including voice based regulatory research, and is accessible through web, iOS and Android applications.Research connectors are also available for ChatGPT and Claude.The product roadmap includes Horizon Scan, focused on regulatory change monitoring, and Drafting, both planned for end of Q4 2026.Sherlocq is designed for regulated institutional environments. It holds ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 42001 certifications and has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit, with enterprise grade security, privacy aware design and auditability built into the platform. Sherlocq augments professional judgement and does not replace it.As financial institutions accelerate AI adoption across compliance and risk management, Sherlocq is building the intelligence layer for global regulation.About SherlocqSherlocq is an AI powered regulatory intelligence platform for financial institutions, legal and compliance professionals, consulting firms and regulatory organisations.Founded by Bhavin Shah, a former partner at Deloitte, Roland Berger and Secretariat with more than two decades of experience in regulatory advisory, financial crime and governance, Sherlocq launched publicly in May 2026. The company is headquartered in New York and Abu Dhabi.Website: sherlocqAbout Parker & Lawrence ResearchParker & Lawrence Research is a research firm covering the risk and compliance technology market. Its AI in Risk & Compliance 2026 report was produced in partnership with RegTech Analyst.

Chintan Vora

Sherlocq Inc

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