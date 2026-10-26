Vands Hair Clinic Highlights Hair Survival And Precision Design

Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Chief Director of VandS Hair Clinic Gangnam, provides a personalized hair transplant consultation to assess the patient's hair loss condition and treatment options.

Dr. Lee Young Jin of VandS Hair Clinic Gangnam conducts a detailed scalp examination to assess hair density, scalp condition, and individual hair loss patterns for personalized treatment planning.

Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Chief Director of VandS Hair Clinic Gangnam, performs a hair transplant procedure with a focus on precision, natural hair growth direction, and careful hair placement.

VandS Hair Clinic highlights precision hairline design, hair survival, and personalized aftercare for natural-looking results.

- Dr. Shin Seung Hun

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As interest in hair loss treatment and aesthetic care continues to grow, an increasingly diverse range of age groups is considering hair transplantation. In particular, more individuals in their 20s and 30s are exploring hair transplant procedures to address receding hairlines, wide foreheads, and thinning hair around the crown.

As a result, patients considering hair transplantation in Gangnam are placing greater importance on natural hairline design, graft survival rates, medical expertise, and postoperative care systems rather than focusing solely on the number of transplanted hairs or surgical costs.

Located near Sinnonhyeon Station, VandS Hair Clinic Gangnam, led by Chief Directors Dr. Shin Seung Hun and Dr. Lee Young Jin, provides individualized hair restoration treatments based on each patient's hair loss condition. These include Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE ), hairline correction, and crown hair transplantation.

Hair transplantation is generally divided into two primary techniques: FUT and FUE. FUT involves removing a strip of scalp from the back of the head and separating it into individual follicular units for transplantation. In contrast, FUE involves extracting follicular units individually from the donor area.

The two techniques differ in their extraction methods, scarring patterns, and recovery processes. Therefore, selecting the most appropriate approach based on the patient's scalp condition and extent of hair loss is essential.

One of the key factors in hair transplantation is the graft survival rate, which refers to the percentage of transplanted hair follicles that successfully establish themselves in the recipient area and continue producing hair.

Several factors can influence graft survival, including potential damage during follicle extraction, the duration and conditions of graft storage outside the body, implantation depth and angle, and postoperative scalp conditions.

Rather than simply transplanting a large number of hairs, a precise surgical approach that minimizes follicular damage while ensuring appropriate density and natural growth direction is essential.

In this regard, the ongoing research and academic contributions of Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Chief Director of VandS Hair Clinic, have also attracted attention.

Dr. Shin has consistently shared his clinical experience and research on FUE hair transplantation and surgical efficiency at conferences organized by the Korean Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (KSHRS).

In 2022, he presented the "Non-Shaven FUE (Assistant Program)" technique at the 11th KSHRS Academic Conference. This was followed by a presentation in 2023 at the 12th conference, titled "Useful Tips in the Operating Room," which focused on practical techniques for improving surgical procedures.

In 2024, he presented "FUE: Time and Efficiency" at the 13th KSHRS Academic Conference, highlighting approaches to improving the efficiency of FUE procedures.

Continuing his academic activities, Dr. Shin presented "An Emerging Topical Option for Hair Loss Management" at the 51st Fall International Conference of the Korean Association for Laser, Dermatology and Trichology (KALDAT) in 2025, exploring emerging approaches to hair loss management.

These ongoing academic contributions reflect his commitment to advancing hair transplantation techniques and clinical practices.

Building on this clinical experience, VandS Hair Clinic Gangnam emphasizes precise hairline design that considers each patient's facial proportions, hair thickness, natural growth direction, and existing hair density.

In addition to treating receding hairlines and crown thinning, the clinic also provides scar coverage hair transplantation for patients with scars resulting from procedures such as forehead reduction surgery or facelifts.

Because scar tissue may differ from healthy scalp tissue, these procedures require careful surgical planning that considers implantation angles, hair growth direction, and blood circulation in the affected area.

Postoperative care is another important aspect of successful hair transplantation. During the initial recovery period, patients may experience temporary scabbing and swelling, followed by a shedding phase commonly referred to as "shock loss," during which transplanted hairs temporarily fall out before new growth begins.

As it generally takes approximately 9 to 12 months or longer to evaluate the final results, consistent postoperative monitoring is important throughout the recovery process.

VandS Hair Clinic Gangnam operates a postoperative care program that monitors scalp conditions and hair growth progress while providing individualized guidance based on each patient's recovery.

A representative from the clinic stated:

"Hair transplantation is not simply about transplanting as many hairs as possible. It is a process that requires careful consideration of each patient's hair loss progression and individual hair characteristics to achieve natural-looking results and stable graft survival."

The representative added:

"For patients considering hair transplantation in Gangnam, it is important to evaluate the medical team's clinical experience, surgical techniques, graft survival management, and postoperative care system before making a decision."

Looking ahead, VandS Hair Clinic Gangnam plans to continue providing individualized hair restoration treatments supported by precise hairline design, systematic surgical procedures, and comprehensive postoperative care tailored to each patient's hair loss pattern.

Samantha

VandS Hair Clinic

+82 10-9246-8071

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VandS Hair Clinic Highlights Hair Survival and Precision Design News Provided By VandS Hair Clinic October 26, 2026, 05:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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