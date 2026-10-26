Top Instrument Transformer Manufacturer Dalian Xin'anyue Strengthens Power Equipment Solutions

JDZ9-35C 35kV MV Instrument Voltage Transformer

DALIAN, LIAONING, CHINA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer serving the power transmission and distribution sector with equipment designed for electrical measurement, transformer monitoring, and power system protection. Based in Dalian, Liaoning Province, the company provides a range of electrical products, including current transformers, voltage transformers, transformer neutral grounding equipment, and temperature monitoring instruments. As power networks continue to evolve and substations face growing demands for operational reliability, instrument transformers and associated protection devices remain important components in the management of electrical infrastructure.

Instrument transformers play a critical role in modern power systems. They convert high electrical currents or voltages into measurable values that can be used by metering equipment, monitoring systems, and protective relays. By providing electrical isolation and standardized secondary signals, current transformers and voltage transformers help operators monitor network conditions and support the operation of protection and control systems. These devices are used across substations, switchgear installations, industrial power facilities, and other electrical applications.

For utilities, engineering contractors, equipment integrators, and industrial users, the selection of instrument transformers requires attention to rated voltage, current ratio, insulation performance, accuracy requirements, installation conditions, and compatibility with connected equipment. Different power systems operate under different technical conditions, so selecting an appropriate model involves evaluating both the electrical characteristics of the installation and the requirements of the relevant standards.

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. has developed a product portfolio that extends beyond conventional current and voltage transformers. Its published product information also covers discharge coils, transformer neutral grounding protection equipment, transformer core grounding current monitoring devices, neutral-point resistance cabinets, and transformer temperature controllers. This broader range reflects the interconnected requirements of power system measurement, grounding protection, and equipment condition monitoring.

One area of particular importance is Neutral Grounding. In an electrical power system, the way a transformer neutral point is connected to earth can influence fault current, insulation stress, protection coordination, and the behavior of the network during an earth fault. Neutral grounding equipment is therefore selected according to the system configuration, voltage level, grounding method, and engineering requirements of the installation.

Depending on the system design, neutral grounding arrangements may include grounding resistors, grounding reactors, arc-suppression coils, and associated monitoring or protection equipment. These devices serve different purposes and are not interchangeable. A grounding resistor can be used to limit fault current, while a neutral grounding reactor provides inductive impedance. An arc-suppression coil is designed to compensate for capacitive earth-fault current under suitable network conditions. The appropriate solution depends on the characteristics of the electrical network and the protection strategy adopted by its operator.

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. lists several products associated with transformer neutral-point protection. These include neutral grounding resistor cabinets and neutral grounding reactors, as well as arc-suppression coils designed for specified power system applications. The company's published information describes its ZJKK-66 series neutral grounding reactor as a single-phase device used in 110 kV power systems to limit grounding current during system faults. Its AY-ZGXH series arc-suppression coil is described for use in 10–66 kV systems. Actual application suitability should be confirmed against the specific model documentation and project design.

Neutral grounding equipment must be considered as part of a wider protection system rather than as an isolated component. Engineers need to assess system grounding characteristics, anticipated fault conditions, insulation coordination, equipment ratings, and the operation of protective relays. Installation, commissioning, and maintenance should follow the manufacturer's instructions and applicable electrical standards. For buyers, detailed technical documentation and communication with the supplier are essential when specifying equipment for a particular substation or industrial network.

Transformer temperature monitoring represents another important part of electrical equipment management. Transformers generate heat during operation, and their thermal condition is influenced by load, ambient temperature, cooling performance, insulation characteristics, and operating conditions. Excessive temperature can accelerate insulation ageing and may reduce equipment service life. Temperature monitoring therefore helps operators understand operating conditions and respond when readings reach defined thresholds.

The Transformer Temperature Controller is designed to measure or indicate transformer temperature and, depending on its configuration, support alarms or control functions. In relevant applications, temperature controllers can provide signals for cooling equipment, alert operators to elevated temperatures, or support protective actions when predefined limits are exceeded. The exact functions vary by product type and transformer design, so users should verify measurement inputs, display ranges, output contacts, alarm settings, and compatibility before installation.

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. lists transformer winding temperature controllers and oil-surface temperature controllers in its product portfolio. Its published information includes the BWR-04 (TH) series transformer winding temperature controller, described for transformers rated up to 500 kV, and the XMT-22/XMZ-155 series digital temperature display instruments for power transformers. These products address different aspects of transformer temperature indication and monitoring. Their specific measurement and control functions should be evaluated using the relevant technical specifications.

Temperature controllers can contribute to more structured transformer operation by making thermal information available to operators and connected systems. Depending on the application, the collected information may help personnel identify changes in operating conditions, assess cooling performance, and determine whether inspection or maintenance is needed. Such equipment does not replace routine maintenance or broader protection systems, but it can form a useful part of a transformer's monitoring arrangement.

The performance of temperature monitoring equipment depends on more than the display itself. Sensor selection, installation position, calibration, wiring, alarm configuration, and the accuracy of the measurement chain can all influence the usefulness of the readings. Operators should follow the applicable installation instructions and confirm that alarm and control settings are appropriate for the transformer being monitored. For projects involving existing equipment, compatibility with the installed instrumentation and control system is also an important consideration.

The relationship between instrument transformers, neutral grounding devices, and temperature monitoring illustrates the range of technical functions required in power infrastructure. Instrument transformers provide measurements for metering and protection. Neutral grounding equipment influences how the system behaves during earth faults. Temperature controllers help monitor the thermal condition of transformers. Together with other electrical equipment, these components support the safe and controlled operation of substations and industrial power networks.

Manufacturing consistency is another consideration for power equipment purchasers. Electrical devices must be produced in accordance with their intended ratings and design requirements. Depending on the product, this may involve control of insulation materials, conductor dimensions, mechanical structure, electrical clearances, assembly quality, and testing procedures. Product inspection and appropriate verification help establish whether a device is suitable for its intended service conditions.

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. states that it transitioned to a manufacturing and sales business in 2007, following its earlier establishment as a trading business in 2004. According to the company's public profile, its facilities include production and testing equipment and a technical team supporting product development and manufacturing. These capabilities are relevant to a product range that includes measurement transformers, grounding protection equipment, and transformer monitoring instruments.

The company's website also identifies several management system certifications, including ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, and ISO 50001 for energy management. Such certifications relate to management systems rather than automatically confirming the performance of every individual product. Buyers should therefore review the scope and validity of the relevant certificates and request product-specific test reports or compliance documentation where required.

Quality assurance in the power equipment sector typically involves a sequence of activities that may include incoming-material inspection, component processing, assembly checks, electrical testing, final inspection, and documentation. The exact requirements vary according to the product category and applicable standards. For instrument transformers, for example, technical evaluation may involve the rated electrical characteristics and insulation performance. For grounding equipment, buyers may need to review the resistance or reactance values, thermal and mechanical ratings, and suitability for the intended fault conditions. For temperature controllers, the measurement range, input compatibility, output behavior, and alarm functions may be central to the evaluation.

Procurement teams can improve project coordination by defining requirements early in the sourcing process. Specifications should identify the system voltage, rated current where applicable, grounding method, required protection functions, installation environment, and relevant standards. Temperature monitoring requirements should also be documented, including the type of transformer, desired indication or control functions, sensor arrangement, and connection interfaces. Clear technical requirements reduce ambiguity during quotation, design confirmation, manufacturing, and commissioning.

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. serves a market in which equipment compatibility and project-specific requirements are important. Its published product portfolio includes devices for current and voltage measurement, transformer neutral-point protection, grounding-current monitoring, and temperature indication. This range can be relevant to utilities, substation engineering projects, industrial users, and electrical equipment integrators evaluating suppliers for different parts of a power system.

The company reports that its products have been used in domestic power projects and supplied to overseas markets, including Southeast Asia and South America. For international customers, sourcing decisions also involve destination-specific standards, documentation, transport arrangements, installation requirements, and after-sales support. Technical confirmation should be completed before an order is finalized, especially where equipment is intended for high-voltage installations or must coordinate with an existing protection scheme.

Dalian provides a base for the company's manufacturing and business activities in Liaoning Province, in northeastern China. However, location alone does not determine a supplier's suitability for a particular project. Buyers typically need to consider product specifications, testing documentation, production capability, quality management, delivery schedules, communication, and support throughout the equipment lifecycle. These factors are particularly important in the power sector, where equipment may remain in service for many years and must operate within defined technical limits.

As electricity networks continue to develop, the need for dependable measurement, grounding protection, and equipment monitoring remains central to power system engineering. Instrument transformers help provide the electrical information required by metering and protection systems, while neutral grounding equipment and temperature controllers address additional operational requirements. Manufacturers that provide clearly specified products across these related categories can help project teams coordinate equipment selection and technical evaluation.

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. brings together a portfolio of transformer-related electrical equipment, including Neutral Grounding products and Transformer Temperature Controller instruments. Its published product range spans measurement, grounding protection, and transformer monitoring applications. For prospective buyers, reviewing the technical details of individual models, confirming applicable standards, and aligning equipment selection with project requirements remain essential steps in establishing a suitable power equipment solution.

About Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. is a power equipment manufacturer based in Pulandian District, Dalian, Liaoning Province, China. The company's product portfolio includes medium- and low-voltage current transformers, voltage transformers, discharge coils, transformer neutral-point grounding protection equipment, neutral grounding resistor cabinets, transformer core grounding current monitoring devices, winding temperature controllers, oil-surface temperature controllers, arc-suppression coils, and related electrical equipment.

The company states that it began its business activities in 2004 and transitioned to manufacturing and sales in 2007. Its public company information describes production and testing facilities, technical personnel, and management system certifications covering quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and energy management. The company also reports supplying products for domestic power projects and overseas markets.

For utilities, engineering contractors, industrial power users, and electrical equipment distributors seeking additional information, Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd. provides company and product details through its website, [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">xayelectric]. Buyers should confirm current product availability, model-specific ratings, test documentation, certification scope, and delivery terms directly with the company before proceeding with a project or purchase.



Address: No. 99, Group 1, Chongwangmiao Community, Taiping Street, Pulandian District, Dalian City, Liaoning Province, China

Official Website:

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Dalian Xin'anyue Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

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