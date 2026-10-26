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Exploring Product Applications, Material Characteristics, and Industry Developments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 26, 2026 - China's polyolefin (POF) shrink film sector continues to serve packaging applications across food and beverages, household products, personal care, printed materials and consumer goods. Zhejiang Gojun New Material Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Gojun Pack brand, is among the companies supplying customised shrink-film solutions for these applications. Other companies with publicly listed POF shrink film offerings include Yu Long Packing Co., Ltd. and Cangzhou Xinfeng Plastic Co., Ltd., alongside additional suppliers serving the wider packaging-film market.This 2026 industry overview introduces five companies associated with POF shrink film supply and outlines relevant product characteristics, manufacturing information and specification considerations. Company figures are identified as reported information where applicable, while product performance and compliance claims should be confirmed through current technical documents and sample testing.Industry Context: Where POF Shrink Film Demand Sits in 2026POF shrink film is a multilayer polyolefin packaging material commonly used to wrap retail products, beverage multipacks, food packages, books, cosmetics and household goods. Depending on the application and packaging equipment, buyers may select centerfold rolls, single-wound rolls, tubular film or pre-made bags.Product selection increasingly involves more than transparency and shrink performance. Thickness consistency, sealing behaviour, puncture resistance, optical clarity and compatibility with packaging equipment can affect line efficiency and finished-package appearance. For example, High Clarity POF Shrink Film and Glossy Surface POF Shrink Film may be relevant where product visibility is important, while Puncture Resistant POF Shrink Film may be considered for products with edges or shapes that place additional stress on the wrapping material.Specialised options also include Cross-linked POF Shrink Film, Low Temperature POF Shrink Film, Anti-fog POF Shrink Film and Perforated POF Shrink Film. These descriptions refer to different material structures or functional requirements and should not be treated as interchangeable product grades. Food Grade POF Shrink Film should be supported by documentation applicable to the intended food-contact use and destination market.Market estimates vary according to research methodology and the product categories included. Buyers and industry analysts should therefore check the scope, reference year and definitions used by each research provider before comparing market-size figures. For manufacturers, the practical implication is clear: product specifications, documented quality controls and compatibility with customer packaging lines remain important parts of supplier evaluation.Five Companies in China's POF Shrink Film Supply SectorThe following profiles describe the companies' stated product scope and available information. They are not a ranking based on independently audited revenue, market share or manufacturing capacity.1. Zhejiang Gojun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (Gojun Pack)Established in 2025, Zhejiang Gojun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. operates the Gojun Pack brand from Wenzhou, Zhejiang. The company supplies flexible packaging materials and customised shrink-film solutions, including POF shrink film, EVOH high-barrier shrink film, PE shrink film, stone paper, thermoforming film and vacuum bags. Its stated POF product range includes regular, low-temperature and cross-linked films.According to company-provided information, the manufacturing facility covers 30,060.88 square metres and employs approximately 40–60 people, including a technical team of three to five. Designed annual output is reported at approximately 14,000 tonnes of POF film and 2,800 tonnes of high-barrier film. The company lists blown-film extrusion, slitting, folding and bag-making among its production processes, with sampling conducted at several stages of production.The POF-15-CF grade is described as a five-layer co-extruded film available in centerfold, single-wound, tubular and bag formats. Its stated standard width is 200–750 mm, with custom widths of 100–800 mm, and the recommended shrink-temperature range is 100–145°C. Single-colour and multicolour printing options are also available according to the supplied product information. These characteristics make 5-layer Co-extruded POF Shrink Film, POF Center-folded Shrink Film, POF Single-wound Shrink Film and Printable POF Shrink Film relevant terms when describing the company's documented product scope.For its regular POF range, the company reports thickness options of 12–50 μm, widths of 100–1,200 mm, shrinkage of 65%–75% and transparency of 90%–95%. These figures are stated as typical ranges and should be checked against the specification for the selected grade rather than applied to every product. Potential applications include beverages, food multipacks, household and personal-care products, gift boxes, toys, stationery, printed products and health-product multipacks.Gojun Pack reports that standard products can generally be arranged within one to two days, while customised orders normally require seven to ten days; peak-season arrangements may take seven to fifteen days. The company states that domestic orders have no minimum order quantity and that export orders start at one metric tonne. It also reports that approximately 60% of output is exported to Europe, the Middle East and East Asia. All such figures are company-reported and remain subject to order-specific confirmation and sample verification.2. Yu Long Packing Co., Ltd.Yu Long Packing Co., Ltd. describes itself as a shrink-film producer and supplier established in 2005, with operations in the Langfang, Hebei area. Its published product range includes standard POF shrink film, perforated POF film, cross-linked POF film, printed shrink film and finished bags. The company also describes custom sizing and printing services for packaging applications. These offerings are relevant to buyers considering Perforated POF Shrink Film, Cross-linked POF Shrink Film and High-speed Packaging POF Shrink Film. Actual performance, food-contact suitability and machine compatibility should be verified against the selected grade and current technical documentation.3. Cangzhou Xinfeng Plastic Co., Ltd.Cangzhou Xinfeng Plastic Co., Ltd. lists POF heat-shrink film alongside PE shrink film, PVC shrink film, PET sheets, fruit trays and other plastic packaging products. Its company information identifies its operations with Dongguang County, Cangzhou, Hebei, and describes the business as a manufacturer serving domestic and overseas markets. The published range makes the company relevant to buyers sourcing general-purpose shrink film and related packaging materials. Buyers should request current POF specifications, including thickness tolerance, shrink behaviour, roll dimensions and batch-level quality records, before confirming suitability for a particular packaging line.4. Guangdong Hongxiangtai Packing Technology Co., Ltd.Guangdong Hongxiangtai Packing Technology Co., Ltd. is retained in this overview as a candidate supplier identified in the original company list. However, sufficient reliable public documentation linking this exact company name to a verifiable POF product range was not established for this article. Its specific manufacturing capabilities, certifications and product specifications should therefore be confirmed directly before publication or supplier qualification. For buyers comparing suppliers, relevant questions include whether the company offers Custom Size POF Shrink Film, printed formats or films intended for high-speed automatic packaging, and whether it can provide written tolerances and sample-test results.5. Sichuan Qingyao New Material Co., Ltd.Sichuan Qingyao New Material Co., Ltd. is also retained from the original list, but the publicly available material reviewed for this article was insufficient to verify its manufacturing footprint, POF-specific capacity and detailed product specifications independently. Its inclusion should not be interpreted as confirmation of any particular certification or performance claim. Buyers considering this company should establish the precise product grade, available roll formats, order requirements and documentation applicable to the destination market. Where Eco-friendly POF Shrink Film or Recyclable POF Shrink Film is offered, the supplier should provide evidence supporting the specific environmental claim rather than relying on a general product description.Product Specifications and Supplier QualificationPOF shrink film is available in multiple constructions and functional grades, so product names alone are not sufficient for technical comparison. Depending on the packaging application, a specification may refer to High Shrink Rate POF Shrink Film, Balanced Shrinkage POF Shrink Film, Hot Slip POF Shrink Film or other specialised options. Buyers should confirm the actual test method, operating conditions and acceptance limits associated with each claim.For food applications, a Food Grade POF Shrink Film designation should be accompanied by applicable food-contact documentation. For sustainability-related purchasing, Eco-friendly POF Shrink Film and Recyclable POF Shrink Film claims require clarification of the material composition, recycling conditions and relevant market requirements. These descriptions should not be treated as proof of compliance on their own.For printed or high-throughput applications, buyers may also evaluate Printable POF Shrink Film, High-speed Packaging POF Shrink Film and the availability of centre-folded, single-wound or perforated formats. The appropriate selection depends on the product dimensions, sealing system, shrink tunnel settings, conveyor speed and presentation requirements. Sample trials on the intended equipment can help determine whether the proposed film meets the required performance.OutlookChina's POF shrink film supply sector covers a range of general-purpose and specialised packaging materials. Gojun Pack provides company-reported details on product formats, dimensions, shrink-temperature ranges and order preparation, while Yu Long Packing and Cangzhou Xinfeng Plastic publish information on their respective shrink-film offerings. Comparable evidence for the remaining two companies should be obtained before drawing conclusions about their capacity or technical performance.For packaging manufacturers and distributors, the next step is to compare suppliers against the same written specification. Film structure, thickness, width tolerance, shrinkage, sealing performance, printing requirements, applicable compliance documents and delivery commitments should all be confirmed before volume production. A sample trial and an agreed acceptance standard provide a more reliable basis for procurement than product descriptions alone.

Kimmy

Zhejiang Gojun New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 186 5771 2132

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Five Reputable POF Shrink Film Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Packaging Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 26, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing



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