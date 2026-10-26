Four Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire In MP's Dhar

MENAFN - IANS) Dhar, Oct 26 (IANS) At least four people were charred to death after a car caught fire near Sadalpur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while a 19-year-old youth sustained serious burn injuries and was referred to Indore for further treatment, a health official said.

The incident came to light after the victims were brought to the district hospital in Dhar, where four of them were declared dead due to burn injuries.

The injured youth was provided medical attention before being referred to Indore for specialised treatment.

Civil Surgeon Mukund Barman confirmed the deaths and said the injured person had suffered burns over a significant portion of his body.

"Four people who died due to burns have been brought to the district hospital. One 19-year-old boy has been referred to Indore," Barman told IANS.

According to the information available, the car caught fire near Sadalpur, leaving four occupants dead and one person injured. The blaze proved fatal for the four victims, who suffered extensive burn injuries.

The injured youth suffered burns over 35-40 per cent of his body. Considering the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Indore for further medical care.

The circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately clear. It was also not known whether the vehicle collided with another vehicle or an object before catching fire, or what caused the blaze to spread.

The identities of the deceased and the injured person, along with details of the vehicle and their place of residence, were not immediately available.

The incident highlights the potentially devastating consequences of vehicle fires, particularly when occupants are unable to escape quickly.

However, the available information does not establish whether the victims were trapped inside the car or what prevented them from getting out. Further details about the sequence of events, the cause of the fire and any police investigation were awaited.