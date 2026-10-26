Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Shama Eliminated From The Show, Here's How Much She Earned Per Week

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 contestant Shama has been eliminated from the reality show. Find out what is reported about her weekly salary, possible earnings and journey inside the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 just crossed the 50-day mark. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi usually hosts the show. Ramya Krishnan stepped in to host the weekend episode this time. Fans got a huge shock when she announced the eviction. Shama got eliminated from the show yesterday. Nobody expected her sudden exit.

Bigg Boss introduced three Eviction Free Passes for top performers a few weeks ago. Shama won the very first pass. Jason and TTF Vasan grabbed the remaining two passes. Contestants can use this pass to escape nomination once. The pass remains valid only up to 70 days.

Shama landed in the danger zone last week alongside Muthazhagi, Akshitha, and Asmitha. Ramya Krishnan asked Shama if she wanted to use her Eviction Free Pass. Shama confidently said no. She firmly believed the audience would save her. Her overconfidence ultimately led to her elimination.

Shama realized her mistake when the final results came out. She received the lowest votes and got eliminated. She became the first contestant in Bigg Boss history to leave the house with an unused Eviction Free Pass. The entire house went into shock. Everyone expected Muthazhagi to pack her bags, and nobody even guessed Shama's name.

Shama entered the house through the Common Man show and quickly won many hearts. The makers paid her a handsome salary for her 50-day journey. She earned Rs 10,000 per day. She took home a total remuneration of Rs 5 lakh. She left the show with massive popularity and special appreciation from Bigg Boss.

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