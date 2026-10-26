Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses Rs. 20 Crore, Check Ticket Prices In Delhi, Mumbai

The excitement around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is building as the film approaches its theatrical release on November 5, 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, the mythological epic has reportedly collected ₹20.50 crore in worldwide advance bookings, according to an India Today report.

Around 2.25 lakh tickets have reportedly been sold across India and tracked overseas markets. The total includes bookings for paid previews scheduled for November 4 and opening-day shows on November 5.

International markets are also contributing to the film's early momentum. Reported worldwide advance sales have crossed $2 million, with North America emerging as a significant market. Preview bookings in the region have reportedly exceeded $550,000, while the UK, Australia and parts of Europe have also contributed to the film's pre-release sales.

According to the reported figures, India's opening-day advance gross has crossed $1.20 million, while overseas opening-day bookings have exceeded $400,000. Combined opening-day sales, excluding previews, are reportedly above $1.60 million.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is among the year's most anticipated theatrical releases. Its advance booking performance over the coming days will offer a clearer indication of the opening-weekend demand.

Ramayana ticket prices in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR: Recliner seats cross ₹3,000

Premium-format screenings of Ramayana: Part 1 are attracting attention because of their steep ticket prices in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Some recliner seats for select screenings are listed at more than ₹3,000, although prices vary according to the cinema, showtime and seat category.

At PVR ICON in Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, recliner tickets for the 7 am show are priced at ₹1,850. The price rises to ₹2,570 for the matinee screening and ₹3,170 for the evening show. Recliner seats for the 11 pm screening are listed at ₹2,770.

In Delhi-NCR, recliner seats for selected IMAX 3D screenings are priced between ₹1,550 and ₹2,400. The 8 am show is listed at ₹1,550, while the 11:40 am screening costs ₹2,250. Tickets for the 3:45 pm, 7:50 pm and 11:55 pm shows are priced at ₹2,400.

These rates apply to specific premium screenings and should not be confused with standard ticket prices across all theatres. Prices and seat availability may change as the release date approaches.

For moviegoers planning to watch the film on opening day, checking individual cinema listings is advisable, particularly for IMAX 3D and recliner seating.

Ramayana city-wise advance booking: Delhi-NCR leads, Bengaluru records a sharp jump

Delhi-NCR is reportedly leading the city-wise advance booking collections for Ramayana: Part 1, according to figures attributed to Sacnilk. Mumbai follows, while Bengaluru has recorded the sharpest reported day-on-day increase among the listed markets.

Here is the reported city-wise breakdown:

- Delhi-NCR: ₹2.13 crore from 27,141 tickets, with bookings rising 7% compared with the previous day.

- Mumbai: ₹1.60 crore from 22,836 tickets, registering an 8% increase.

- Bengaluru: ₹1.20 crore from 18,088 tickets, with bookings surging 172% day-on-day.

- Hyderabad: ₹61.97 lakh from 16,671 tickets.

- Pune: ₹45.57 lakh from 6,434 tickets.

The figures place Delhi-NCR ahead in total advance collections among these markets, while Bengaluru's reported 172% increase stands out as a significant jump in daily booking activity.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. With paid previews scheduled for November 4 and the theatrical release set for November 5, the final stretch of advance sales will be crucial in assessing its box-office opening.

As anticipation grows across domestic and overseas markets, Ramayana: Part 1 will be closely watched to see whether its pre-release momentum translates into a strong opening at the box office.