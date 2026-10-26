Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Involved In Accident In UP Congress Leader Safe, Several Injured

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's convoy met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The crash happened near milestone 91 under the Haliyapur police station limits on the expressway.

How did the crash happen?

Rahul Gandhi reached Lucknow from Delhi first. He was heading to the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur for a hearing when the incident took place. The convoy was moving fast on the expressway. The front vehicle applied sudden brakes, and the cars coming from behind lost control. They ended up in a serial collision.

Vehicles damaged in the pile-up

A total of five vehicles and one ambulance in the convoy crashed into each other badly. Some Congress workers, party office bearers, and security staff inside the cars got minor injuries because of the impact. The other vehicles in the convoy took a hit, but Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi is completely safe without a single scratch. The expressway saw a bit of chaos and panic right after the serial crash. The injured people received first aid immediately on the spot.