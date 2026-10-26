Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Injures Two, Damages Homes And Vehicles
“Private homes, vehicles and a commercial building were damaged in the attack. A fire broke out at one of the impact sites,” he said.
One person was initially reported injured.
“The consequences of the enemy attack are still being assessed,” the official added.
Semikin later update the information, saying the number of injured had risen to two: a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. They are receiving medical treatment.Read also: Russian forces attack energy facility in Khmelnytskyi region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched 832 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the previous day, injuring four people.
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