Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Injures Two, Damages Homes And Vehicles

Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Injures Two, Damages Homes And Vehicles


Date: 2026-10-26 01:35:57

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Private homes, vehicles and a commercial building were damaged in the attack. A fire broke out at one of the impact sites,” he said.

One person was initially reported injured.

“The consequences of the enemy attack are still being assessed,” the official added.

Semikin later update the information, saying the number of injured had risen to two: a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. They are receiving medical treatment.

Read also: Russian forces attack energy facility in Khmelnytskyi region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched 832 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the previous day, injuring four people.

MENAFN26102026000193011044ID1111864652


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search