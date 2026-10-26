Meta Shares Slide As Rising AI Spending Raises Questions About Future Returns

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Meta Platforms shares came under pressure on October 22 as investors weighed the company's expanding artificial intelligence ambitions against the growing cost of building and operating its AI infrastructure. The decline came despite better than expected quarterly results and a positive revenue forecast, highlighting how expectations around investment returns are becoming increasingly important for major technology companies.

Meta shares fell more than 7% during the session, according to Reuters. Investors focused on the company's decision to raise the lower end of its 2026 capital expenditure forecast by $5 billion, bringing the projected range to $135 billion to $145 billion.

The spending supports Meta's broader strategy to expand its AI capabilities, develop its Muse AI agent and integrate artificial intelligence across its consumer platforms.

AI Investment Becomes a Market Test

For much of the recent technology rally, large investments in computing infrastructure have been viewed as evidence of future growth. However, investors are increasingly asking how quickly those investments can translate into revenue, improved productivity and sustainable profits.

Meta's plans require substantial spending on data centres, advanced processors, networking infrastructure and the computing resources needed to train and operate AI models. These investments can strengthen the company's competitive position, but they also increase depreciation expenses and place pressure on near term cash generation.

The company's results illustrate the difference between meeting quarterly expectations and satisfying investors' longer term concerns. Even strong operating performance may not be enough to support a stock if the market believes future spending is growing faster than the potential financial benefits.

Financing and Cash Flow in Focus

Meta is also considering a financing structure involving non voting Class C shares to support longer term investment, acquisitions and employee compensation. The proposal adds another dimension to investor scrutiny, as shareholders assess how the company intends to fund its ambitions.

Reuters also reported that Meta experienced its first cash outflow in more than a decade, reflecting the scale of its spending commitments. The cost of insuring the company's debt against default reached a record level, although some analysts attributed the move partly to banks hedging their exposure rather than a clear deterioration in credit quality.

What Investors May Watch Next

Investors will likely focus on future capital expenditure guidance, free cash flow and evidence that AI products can generate meaningful commercial returns. Advertising remains central to Meta's business, making improvements in targeting, engagement and conversion important measures of AI's practical value.

The latest share price reaction signals a shift in how the market evaluates AI leaders. Spending alone may no longer be sufficient to justify premium valuations. Companies will increasingly need to demonstrate that infrastructure investment can produce durable revenue growth and attractive returns.