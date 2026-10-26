Indian Hotels Profit Rises 19.5% As Revenue Growth Outpaces Margin Improvement

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian Hotels Company reported higher revenue and profit for the September quarter, reflecting continued business activity across its hospitality portfolio. However, a significant contraction in its EBITDA margin means investors will need to assess whether revenue growth can translate into sustained profitability as operating costs evolve.

The company reported net profit of ₹380 crore for the quarter, an increase of 19.5% year over year. Revenue from operations rose 22% to ₹2,484 crore, compared with ₹2,041 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased nearly 24% to ₹706 crore. Despite the improvement in operating earnings, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 19.95%, compared with 27.9% a year earlier, according to Financial Express.

Hospitality Demand Supports Revenue

Indian Hotels operates across hotel brands and hospitality formats, serving business travellers, leisure customers and other segments of the tourism market. Revenue growth can be supported by room occupancy, average room rates, food and beverage operations and contributions from different properties.

Demand for hotels can benefit from domestic travel, corporate activity, weddings and destination tourism. A broad portfolio also gives operators opportunities to serve different customer groups and price points.

However, revenue growth alone does not determine the financial performance of a hotel operator. Staffing, utilities, maintenance, food supplies, property expenses and investment in facilities can all influence the cost of running hotels. The relationship between room pricing and occupancy is also important, as raising prices too aggressively can affect demand.

Margins Become the Next Test

The contraction in Indian Hotels' reported EBITDA margin stands out against its increase in revenue and operating earnings. A margin measures how much operating earnings a company generates from each unit of revenue, making it useful for evaluating cost control and operating efficiency.

The comparison with the previous year should be interpreted alongside the company's business mix, operating conditions and any differences in the contribution of individual properties. The reported figures alone do not establish one specific cause for the decline.

Investors will want to determine whether the lower margin reflects temporary factors or a more persistent increase in operating expenses. Future quarterly results can provide further evidence of the company's ability to manage costs as sales expand.

What Investors May Watch Next

The next key indicators include room revenue trends, occupancy, average room rates and the trajectory of operating margins. Investors may also assess whether demand remains strong enough to support pricing without undermining occupancy.

Indian Hotels' latest results demonstrate solid year over year growth in both revenue and profit. The challenge is ensuring that this growth translates into more consistent operating profitability as the hospitality market evolves.