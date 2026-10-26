Known For Gold And Luxury, Dubai Creates Not One But Two Guinness World Records - Ever Heard Of 16.5 Kg Gold Earrings?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A giant pair of gold earrings has earned two Guinness World Records titles in Dubai. Created by Joyalukkas Jewellery, the handcrafted earrings are named Mayura Sahasra, meaning“A Thousand Peacocks”. The 22-carat gold pair weighs 16.514kg and celebrates Dubai's identity as the city of gold.

Guinness World Records recognised them as the heaviest and largest pair of gold earrings. Both titles were officially verified, according to Gulf News.

The unveiling took place on 24 October at Jewel of Joy in Dubai Gold District. UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri unveiled the creation. Jewellery industry representatives and other dignitaries attended the event. The unveiling followed the showroom's recent opening.

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An official Guinness World Records adjudicator presented certificates for both achievements. Al Marri received them alongside Joyalukkas Group chairman Dr Joy Alukkas and CEO John Paul Alukkas. The occasion celebrated both the ambitious design and the artisans who completed it.

Dr Joy described the earrings as a tribute to Dubai and their makers. He said the two titles brought pride to the family and its teams. He also recognised customers who had trusted the company over decades. Joyalukkas has teams working across 13 countries.

John Paul also discussed changing customer tastes and the company's response. A third-generation entrepreneur, he said jewellery demand had changed since his grandfather started the business.

The company offers lightweight designs and jewellery in 22-carat and 18-carat gold. It plans to introduce 14-carat jewellery as well.

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The CEO told Gulf News that Dubai's growth had inspired the idea. He said Joyalukkas had spent four decades in the UAE, watching its progress.

Dubai's many records encouraged the company to contribute an achievement through jewellery. He invited residents and visitors to view the earrings at Jewel of Joy.

“We've been in the UAE for the last 40 years, and we've seen how the UAE and Dubai has grown. We've seen a lot of records which Dubai has broken, and we thought we should do something which we can give back to Dubai,” he said.

Design

The earrings measure 1.215 metres in length and 0.682 metres in diameter. A team of 55 skilled artisans spent 5,840 hours creating them over several months.

The design draws inspiration from traditional jhumkas, bell-shaped earrings linked with South Asian bridal jewellery. Its peacock theme reflects grace, pride and beauty in Indian culture. Fine details capture the appearance of the bird's feathers.

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The name also connects to a legend about a divine peacock shedding 1,000 feathers. Each feather carried a prayer, wish or dream. This story forms part of the creation's meaning, alongside its traditional design.

The earrings remain on permanent public display at Jewel of Joy. Visitors can enter for free and examine the craftsmanship in person. The showroom is open from 10 AM to 10 PM, offering residents and tourists access throughout the week.