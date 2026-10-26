Ranbir Kapoor Credits Playing Lord Rama In 'Ramayan' For Helping Him Become A Better Father To Raha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor expressed that portraying Lord Rama in the upcoming cinematic epic Ramayana was not just a role but a profound responsibility.

The actor also further admitted that his initial reaction to the offer was one of fear and self-doubt.

The actor opened up about his journey of preparing for the iconic role during a Diwali special episode of the popular quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Reflecting on receiving the iconic role and his initial apprehensions, Ranbir Kapoor shared with host Amitabh Bachchan,“Sir jab mujhe yeh role offer hua, main jaanta tha ki yeh sirf ek role nahi hai, yeh ek bahut badi zimmedari thi. Mera jo pehla instinct tha woh dar tha, fear tha, ki kya main iske kabil hoon, kya main yeh kar paunga, Prabhu Shri Ram se karodon logon ki aasta judi hui hai..” (Sir, when I was offered this role, I knew that this was not just a role; it was a huge responsibility. My first instinct was fear, the fear of whether I was worthy of it and whether I would be able to do it. The faith of crores of people is associated with Lord Shri Ram)

Describing how his initial anxiety transformed into deep gratitude. He continued,“Par bahut jald sir yeh, yeh jo dar tha woh aabhar mein badla, ki mujhe is mukaam mein, at this age in my life, mujhe yeh opportunity mil rahi hai, ek acha actor banne ka. Forget actor sir, ek acha insaan banne ka chance, usi dauran sir, main pehli baar pita bana, meri beti Raha ka janam hua, toh main yehi manta hoon ki it was a God's gift sir, ke mujhe ek behtar insaan banne ka mauka mila, gehraai se Ramayana ko samajhne ka mauka mila, in sab logon ke sath, beautiful logon ke sath kaam karne ka mauka mila..” (But very soon, sir, this fear turned into gratitude. At this stage in my life, at this age, I was getting the opportunity to become a good actor, forget being an actor, sir, a chance to become a good human being. During that same period, sir, I became a father for the first time, and my daughter Raha was born. So, I believe it was a gift from God, sir, that I got the opportunity to become a better human being, to understand Ramayana more deeply, and to work with all these people, these beautiful people)

Concluding his heartfelt thoughts on imbibing the values of the epic, Ranbir added,“Sir hum Prabhu Shri Ram ke jaisa banna to sambhav nahi hai, lekin unki aadarshon se kuch sikhna I think is a big thing for all of us, so..” (Sir, becoming like Lord Shri Ram may not be possible, but I think learning something from his ideals is a big thing for all of us)

–IANS

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