Meghalaya Millet Farmer Speaks To PM Modi About A'chik Traditions

PM Modi Interacts with Meghalaya Farmer

Kamal Chekjing Sangma, a traditional millet farmer from Sadolpara village in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and thanked him for his efforts to preserve A'chik culture and traditions. This comes after PM Modi highlighted the story of Sangma during the 139th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio address, which took place on Sunday, October 25.

During the conversation, Sangma spoke about the importance of protecting the cultural heritage of tribal communities. He also thanked the Prime Minister for encouraging farmers who grow food grains and work to support their families and communities. Sangma said he told PM Modi how his message on farming and preserving tribal traditions had encouraged people in his village to continue their efforts.

Promoting Traditional Agriculture and Heritage

Speaking after the conversation, Sangma shared what he told the Prime Minister about his support for farming and cultural traditions. He said these efforts had encouraged people in his village to protect their heritage.“I have conveyed my heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. I told him that he has always encouraged us to eat the food we grow ourselves and to preserve our tribal culture and traditions. His words inspire all the people in my village to continue farming with dedication and to protect our heritage,” he said.

Impact on Local Farming Communities

According to the press release, PM Modi appreciated Sangma during the conversation and conveyed his message to him. The phone call has brought joy to residents of Sadolpara and other parts of West Garo Hills, as a young man from the village got an opportunity to speak directly with the Prime Minister. During his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the efforts of Meghalaya farmer Chekjing Sangma, who is adopting modern agricultural techniques to cultivate millets in Sadolpara village in West Garo Hills district.

His initiative has helped improve his earnings while encouraging greater awareness and interest in millet cultivation among the local community. The conversation also brought attention to the importance of preserving the A'chik community's customs and traditions while encouraging local farmers to continue their work. ( ANI)

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