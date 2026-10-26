Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Slams Kharge Over Remarks Against PM

Athawale Condemns Kharge's Remarks Against PM Modi

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them inappropriate and unacceptable. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Athawale stated that Kharge heads a major political party that remained in power for 60 years and that it was not appropriate for the president of such a party to insult the Prime Minister. "Mallikarjun Kharge is the president of a major party-a party that remained in power for 60 years. It is not appropriate for the president of such a party to insult the Prime Minister. It seems that he has a habit of making such remarks, which is not right at all. Making such comments is completely unacceptable; it constitutes a grave insult to the Prime Minister...", he said.

BJP Leaders Corner Congress Over Personal Attacks

Manoj Tiwari Accuses Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, calling them unacceptable, and accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign powers. Reacting to Kharge's remarks, Tiwari said the people of Bihar take pride in their culture and values, adding that it was unacceptable for the Congress president to insult the Prime Minister's late father while visiting the state. "Rahul Gandhi is currently acting at the behest of foreign powers; this has now become completely blatant. Previously, their sole focus was on removing or eliminating PM Modi; now, they are intent on eradicating Hindutva and the Sanatan tradition. Why all this chaos? As an MP from Delhi, I can tell you that life has become unbearable for the shopkeepers and residents of Delhi, and their true agenda is now plain to see. They are openly declaring that by turning the streets into a state of anarchy, inciting riots and conflict, they will topple the government. Can the nation ever accept such a thing? Rahul Gandhi seems unaware that a government is formed through votes. He should try winning people's hearts instead...", he said.

Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar Slams Congress Culture

Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, saying such comments reflected the culture fostered within the Congress. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bhoyar criticised Kharge for making remarks about a person who is no longer alive and termed the act highly condemnable. "...The fact that a leader of his stature would make such a remark speaks volumes about the kind of culture that is fostered within the Congress. It is highly condemnable. We all condemn the act of making such remarks about someone who is no longer alive...", he said.

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