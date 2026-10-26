Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Student Union Elections After Protests

Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Student Union Elections

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday announced that student union elections would be held after nearly two decades, following days of protests and a hunger strike by students demanding the restoration of an elected students' body on the campus. In an order dated October 26, the university administration said the elections would be held 15 days after the approval of the constitution of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union. However, the announcement failed to end the agitation, with protesting students alleging that the order did not provide a definite timeline for the approval of the constitution or the conduct of elections.

The students' union was dissolved by the university administration in 2006, and the announcement marks a significant development in the long-standing demand for the restoration of elected student representation at the university. The order was issued by Registrar Prof. Mahtab Alam Rizvi after the competent authority considered a demand letter submitted on October 26 by students on a hunger strike and their delegates.“The Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union Election will be held after 15 days from the date of approval of the constitution of the students' union of Jamia Millia Islamia,” the order stated.

Administrative Actions and Protester Response

The administration also revoked the suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest period and said a committee would be constituted to inquire into the actions of security staff during the agitation. The order further stated that the protesting students had agreed to issue a public apology through a press conference for any“defamatory statements/actions/posts” made against the university administration during the protest. It also directed that such posts be taken down from social media with immediate effect.“The protest shall be called off immediately on issue of this order,” the administration said.

Ambiguity in the Official Order

Despite the order, the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association (JKSA) said the administration's communication was ambiguous and that students would continue their agitation until their demands were addressed through a clear written commitment. According to the student group, Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi arrived on campus at around 4.30 am on Monday to hold talks with the protesting students and shared the official notice, urging them to call off the protest because their demands had been met. However, the students rejected the notice, arguing that it did not specify when the students' union constitution would be approved and, consequently, when the election process would begin.

They also pointed out that the order did not address their demand for the resignation of the Proctor. The students maintained that assurances without a concrete decision and a definite roadmap could not be treated as fulfilment of their demands. They said the agitation was aimed at securing democratic rights and meaningful student representation on campus.

Status of Student Demands

The university's order substantially reflects three principal demands outlined in the hunger-striking students' October 26 letter: holding elections 15 days after approval of the students' union constitution, revoking suspensions and show-cause notices issued during the protest, and constituting a committee to inquire into the conduct of security personnel. The demand letter also stated that students would issue a public apology through a press conference and take down social media posts if their demands were met. It further said the protest would be called off upon receipt of an order confirming the demands.

While the administration's order addresses these demands, the wording of the election provision leaves the approval of the constitution as a prerequisite without specifying a deadline for that approval. This has emerged as the central point of contention between the administration and the protesting students. The administration, meanwhile, has directed that the protest be called off immediately. The developments came after days of campus demonstrations and a hunger strike, with students pressing the university to restore the elected students' union and provide a clear timeline for the electoral process. The latest order has brought the administration and protesting students closer on several demands, but uncertainty over the constitutional approval process continues to threaten a resolution of the impasse. (ANI)

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